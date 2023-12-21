This house on Rightmove won the funniest and most unexpected (and short-lived) property listing of the year

Best Of

Another entry now in our best of 2023 round-up and there really was only one contender for ‘estate agent listing of the year’.

It’s a listing for a house on the website of the estate agent Rightmove which caught the attention of people beyond those who may be looking for a nice house to buy in the Nottingham area.

This came about after a chap called Ade posted the listing on his Twitter feed, along with some words which were guaranteed to pique readers’ curiosity…

I think maybe the bottom of the bed should have been covered before the photos were taken.https://t.co/z3XaV4L9QY — Ade (@Eagle_Chaser) September 25, 2023

If you click on the listing now, you’ll be confused and disappointed that there doesn’t seem to be anything amiss. It seems that Rightmove were quick to take the offending picture down. But, the internet always keeps receipts. So what was at the bottom of the bed?

Let’s take a look…

This photo has now been removed. pic.twitter.com/Nc0mVkjH1C — Ade (@Eagle_Chaser) September 26, 2023

Ah ok. NOW it makes sense!

And here are some of the reactions it provoked…

1.

Oh my god! — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) September 26, 2023

2.

Can you imagine growing up and that just being the furniture in your parents bedroom until one day you learn what it really is and die internally for the rest of your life — NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) September 25, 2023

3.

BDSeMi detached…. — IJ (@joslaps) September 25, 2023

4.

Somebody at rightmove must have screamed the safe word …

for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/2RimXtqat0 — Lord Delpus (@LordDelpus) September 26, 2023

5.

We are assured this is a ‘no chain property’. Are they sure? — Catherine Mitchell (@CathMitch14) September 26, 2023

6.

Probably just stock photos. — Martin (@SpursfanMart) September 25, 2023

Who’s brave enough to arrange a viewing?

Source Ade Image Ade