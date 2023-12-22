Need ideas for party food? Here’s one you can rule out (NSFW)

Entertainment

If @chefreactions tried a bit of every recipe he comments on, we’re pretty confident he’d be pushing up the daisies by now. Luckily, he keeps his distance – and the greater the distance from this alleged party food the better.

The commentary gets a little NSFW from time to time.

That has to be a joke, right? RIGHT? While the commentary made it more than worthwhile, people were still mildly traumatised by the bath noodles.

I feel like somebody should call the police.

Lance McVey

You could never convince me that tub is clean enough to eat out of.

Lisa W

Nobody’s talking about “maxi wheats” and I’m over here dying.

Vianne Saphara

Is that water even hot? Like, why put the raw egg in there.

rustyhole

Can you imagine someone handing you a bowl and saying “the ramen is in the tub in the hall bathroom. Help yourself!”

Kimpanzee D

Why I am really not into potlucks.

The Painting Pumpkin

8.

My grandmother (born in the depression) used to eat the giant shredded wheat with hot water poured over them, and that’s what I saw here.

MommaJenny

I am not germaphobic normally but I am so upset upon seeing this….

Andy L.

5 thinly cut pork chops for an entire bathtub of ramen…

Magnus Urbz

painforpoison spoke for us all – and food hygienists everywhere.

What the actual fuck!



If you’re at someone else’s party over the festive season – just stick to the pizza.

