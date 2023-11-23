This one-pan Thanksgiving dinner is terrible – but the NSFW commentary makes it well worth a watch

Pics

If you celebrate Thanksgiving and haven’t done your prep already for tonight’s feast, we’ve got the perfect video for you. It’s a what not to do primer – and it has the added benefit of being stitched by the sweary and hilarious @chefreactions.

I’m thankful for the fact that I’ve never had to eat something like this. Like, what would you do if you showed up to Thanksgiving dinner and this is what was there? Do you throw hands, do you just politely eat it and then talk shit the entire drive home?

TikTok users were in equal parts appalled and entertained.

A crime was committed and we all watched.

Joseph Alexander

Milhouse’s dad made me CACKLE. spot on.

Becki Ray

I watched this like it was a car wreck. Horrified but couldn’t look away.

Vuruca Assault

It’s both raw and burnt at the same time.

Auntie Skeleton

I swear they make these just to set you off chef.

tracyevensizer

Touching raw chicken then everything else is insane.

Me

This should be called how to ruin Thanksgiving dinner in one pan.

Arthrisha54

I guess going to work the next day is out of the question.

TatboyToney

Immediately ordering a pizza.

CrepeThinPancake

I’d have an emergency to deal with…. and get out of there ASAP.

Eric

I think this is my first time seeing you say 0/10 would not try and I don’t blame you.

Snarfenstein

dshory found a positive.

You have to admit, cooking it all in one pan, makes it so much easier to dump directly in the trash.

You can also follow @chefreactions on Twitter to keep track of his hilarious verdicts.

Happy Thanksgiving!

READ MORE

This chef had a brutally honest and very funny reaction to Salt Bae’s cooking

Source @chefreactions Image Screengrab