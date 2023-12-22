The Guardian had a Christmas health and safety warning about ‘penile fractures’ and everyone took the mickey – 14 favourites

Weird World

Christmas can be hazardous to your health.

You can fall off a ladder while hanging decorations, have an allergic reaction to the tree, get food poisoning from poorly cooked turkey, get bitten by an errant reindeer, choke on a stuffing ball or laugh your head off at a cracker joke. Maybe not quite all of them.

However, there’s possibly another seasonal hazard that you hadn’t thought of.

‘Euphoria and Intimacy’ sounds like the new fragrance from Giorgio Armani. The topic proved too tempting to resist for some funny (and appalled) people.

1.

Hence The Darkness’ famous song, Christmas Time (Don’t Threat The Bell-End) https://t.co/4SzyjbSoXf — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 20, 2023

2.

Looks like Santa's upped his Naughty List game. In my day, he just left you a lump of coal. https://t.co/Os5Md1foSz — Pip (@philippawarr) December 20, 2023

3.

You’ve been warned https://t.co/DozcNeY9CY — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) December 20, 2023

4.

5.

be careful out there this holiday season https://t.co/JuzggFllQC — Chris Lloyd (@clloyd9) December 20, 2023

6.

Why do these seasonal penile fractures only affect doctors? https://t.co/Lmo7zkcATE — Gareth Bellamy (@thebellow) December 20, 2023

7.

Seriously, who are all these people having euphoric and injurious sex in the run-up to Christmas?? (I'll tell you who they're NOT: women trying to organise the accommodation and catering for their entire extended family)https://t.co/PrBifE9G84 — We Wish You A Merritt Christmas (@thestephmerritt) December 20, 2023

8.

The war on Christmas continues unabated https://t.co/0QDh0UbZzj — Dr. Tim, koolaidologist ❁ (@Tim_H) December 20, 2023

9.

Christmas editions of medical journals are always a bit different….. https://t.co/WcECNVb0ic — Dr Mark Porter (@drmarkporter) December 20, 2023

10.

11.

little known fact: "risk of penile fractures rises at Christmas" was the B side to Mistletoe and Wine https://t.co/bMpUkoGVSG — Simon (@broom_wagon) December 20, 2023

12.

Women can get a bit snappy at this time of year. https://t.co/ZyLCSBGFS0 — Florence (@LoxyFlo) December 20, 2023

13.

“Penile fractures, all around us,

People playing, having fun.

It’s the season for love and understanding.

Merry Xmas everyone” https://t.co/MBz8WUysat — AlanGorithm™️ (@ChinnyReckon4) December 20, 2023

14.

Free advice …

A good reminder to everyone that you need to be especially careful when you come down a chimney. — James S "take these seeds…" (@GiantGnomes) December 21, 2023

READ MORE

We regret to inform you that the mid-life-crisis millionaire now claims to have reverse-aged his penis

Source The Guardian Image Unsplash, Freepik