Weird World

The Guardian had a Christmas health and safety warning about ‘penile fractures’ and everyone took the mickey – 14 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 22nd, 2023

Christmas can be hazardous to your health.

You can fall off a ladder while hanging decorations, have an allergic reaction to the tree, get food poisoning from poorly cooked turkey, get bitten by an errant reindeer, choke on a stuffing ball or laugh your head off at a cracker joke. Maybe not quite all of them.

However, there’s possibly another seasonal hazard that you hadn’t thought of.

‘Euphoria and Intimacy’ sounds like the new fragrance from Giorgio Armani. The topic proved too tempting to resist for some funny (and appalled) people.

Free advice …

Source The Guardian Image Unsplash, Freepik