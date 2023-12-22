Matt Le Tissier spotted a ‘conspiracy’ on the NHS website and scored own goal of the season

Celebrity

What with Joey Barton hogging all the limelight such as it is, with his relentless trolling of women spoiling men’s football, poor chap, it’s taken some of the attention away from other ex footballers who enjoy going viral.

Like Matt Le Tissier, for instance, who once used to regularly hit the back of the net for Southampton but these days specialises in the own goal variety.

And this one was a leading contender for own goal of the season.

Myocarditis, just in case you didn’t know, is heart inflammation and is much more likely to be caused by Covid-19 than it is by the vaccine (which is presumably what Le Tissier was searching about).

Anyway, that’s not why we’re here – this is.

That’s because it’s called Cardiomyopathy which is in fact on the NHS site — JayMufc (@MUbox94) December 21, 2023

No, it’s because you are thick as shit and haven’t bothered to look for cardiomyopathy. https://t.co/nidxTFsLSW — David Noble (@DavidPNoble63) December 21, 2023

It doesn’t have “Cock” on the list either, but you definitely are one. https://t.co/7Qonjp9kTc — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) December 21, 2023

I checked and they don’t have a page under “the sniffles” either! It’s a conspiracy! — Andrew Burnip (@merely_a_tester) December 21, 2023

Did you head a lot of balls?

It’s like me deciding that the offside rule means there’s someone playing football on an adjacent field.

It’s cardiomyopathy, you daft conspiracy theorist. — Stormzy (@Nurseborisbash) December 21, 2023

This is brilliant. 1am and he thinks he’s gotcha’d the NHS https://t.co/CMnM5eb5FY — Theo Bird (@TheonlyBird) December 21, 2023

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Keep asking the right questions Matt!

I loved you as a footballer but I love you even more for your voice during this madness.

P.s I just watched you on Tubes golf life ⛳️ — Mattius (@TheTokenDealer) December 21, 2023

In five words, just in case it still hasn’t got through.

Because they call it Cardiomyopathy? — Austen Humphries (@afhumphries) December 21, 2023

And this.

Here you go, took me two mins to find thishttps://t.co/01Xaxm1BcH pic.twitter.com/Rf8mZ04Qwg — matrixmoon (@matrixmooon) December 21, 2023

Last word to the man himself.

It’s correct why would I delete it? Maybe you should delete yours so you don’t look silly — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) December 21, 2023

Source @mattletiss7