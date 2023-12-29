Brexit benefit latest – the UK introduces pint bottles of wine, just like everybody always wanted

Politics

For those of you who have been anxiously waiting for the benefits of Brexit to kick in, worry no longer – one has turned up.

We’ve removed burdensome bottle size restrictions for 900 British wine makers And consumers will benefit from improved choice Read more https://t.co/NVECJWdaht pic.twitter.com/3xDEWdh1am — Department for Business and Trade (@biztradegovuk) December 27, 2023

Sadly, there are no plans to have pints of wine delivered to the doorstep so you can pour it on your cornflakes …yet.

The policy seems to have been tacked on as a consolation prize to Boris Johnson‘s promised return to imperial measures, which was quietly dropped in recent weeks due to minimal support for the move.

Oh.

‘The government has confirmed it is not planning to change the rules on selling in imperial measures after Brexit… after nearly 99% of respondents to an official consultation said they were happy with kilos and litres.’

https://t.co/t84EcYuUnm — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 27, 2023

“nearly 99 per cent of those responding to a consultation said they wanted to stick with the metric system.” …and there goes another ‘Brexit benefit’ back under the rock it crawled from. https://t.co/7gpSz7RlKo — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 27, 2023

Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake was keen to share the news, and he made a couple of claims about it.

As with every other Brexit ‘benefit’, the UK could have made this move while in the EU.

Fact Check: The 750ml bottle of wine is a globally agreed standard universally adopted by the world's wineries. In addition, there was never any EU law which prevented wine being sold in non-standard sizes. In addition, there is close to zero demand for 'Wine in a Pint'. https://t.co/97pDZmm7hQ — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 28, 2023

The internet raised a glass to the announcement. A glass of STFU.

1.

The staggering, small-time idiocy of this Brexit ‘freedom’ sums up the sheer pointlessness of the whole sorry exercise. The genuine freedoms taken from us all to impose this relentlessly naff and costly nonsense is pitiful.

You can feel the country shrinking. pic.twitter.com/0rnLV1jUYn — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) December 27, 2023

2.

At long last, a tangible Brexit benefit At last, we are free of the tyranny of 750ml and 500ml wine bottles Hurrah! That will show the remouners! pic.twitter.com/h4MmFAyK9h — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) December 27, 2023

3.

“Thanks to Brexit” we’ve committed the biggest act of economic self-harm imaginable in order to satisfy the obsession of you and your stupid colleagues for “sovereignty”… but hey, wine by the pint. https://t.co/gHRYHeC2cT — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) December 27, 2023

4.

Scraping the (Brexit benefits) wine barrel…. https://t.co/5SXmsOh2xD — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) December 27, 2023

5.

Call me old-fashioned but I thought government departments were meant to act in a grown up, independent manner…..rather than as low grade, increasingly desperate Tory apologists #Brexit #Britain ‍♀️ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 27, 2023

6.

Brexit was always pub politics, fitting the only thing we get out of it is wine in pints. pic.twitter.com/JRJqhPx4Fc — David Yelland (@davidyelland) December 27, 2023

7.

Come on Brexiteers, why stop at pints of wine? How about ‘Yards of cigarettes’? Or pizzas that are ‘10 hands high’? Don’t be such a bunch of trendy, virtue signalling Right Wing quitters – sort this out! https://t.co/FXDEfXbO86 — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) December 28, 2023

8.

This is a HUGE boost for the UK.

I heard this morning that Les French are terrified. Most of their wineries are closing up shop because of ‘burdensome’ bottle sizing.

We’ve got them on the run now Britain. One more push and we’ll finally be free. https://t.co/uv267vi2vo — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) December 28, 2023

9.

Boost the industry? It's hard to imagine a single person in Britain going "I was never going to buy a full bottle of wine, but now that it comes in pints…" It's weird that MPs choose such trivial lies to hang their hats on. https://t.co/SiuitXCv1d — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) December 27, 2023

10.

2016: ‘Brexit will fundamentally change and improve Britain for generations to come’ 2023: ‘You can now by wine by the pint’ pic.twitter.com/QJp8uywJ6k — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 27, 2023

11.

Hurrah! Brexit has given us the freedom to stock pint bottles of wine that literally no wine producer anywhere in the world has any interest in supplying. pic.twitter.com/qjSKlCK3KY — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 27, 2023

12.

“I once chaired a ‘Brexit benefits task force’ for the Government and after 6 years all we came up with was ‘wine sold by the pint’ pic.twitter.com/ugqMgAgcOF — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) December 27, 2023

13.

To be fair, if I saw someone with a pint of wine, I’d presume they’d voted for Brexit. — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) December 27, 2023

14.

'You can have less wine with your lunch' really isn't the dynamite argument you think it is. #wato https://t.co/4ZEUHMsBaE — Steffi Ede (@MumofFatCassie) December 28, 2023

15.

Brexit was a cult which promised to deliver a new paradise on Earth. The prophecy has failed and in the absence of a single tangible benefit they need to invent one. This is it. This is all they have. Hilariously pathetic. pic.twitter.com/jKJzr5LDUZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 27, 2023

Perhaps they could try and negotiate something more useful.

I’d rather have kept the “freedom” of being able to live, travel and settle wherever I wanted to in the EU. What thin gruel Brexit has brought us. Look at what little we have to show for it. pic.twitter.com/d4rzP0HB16 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 27, 2023

Baroness Jenny Jones of the Green Party summed it up.

This is so stupid. https://t.co/Dbsdg7wiGI — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) December 27, 2023

