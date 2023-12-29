Politics

Brexit benefit latest – the UK introduces pint bottles of wine, just like everybody always wanted

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 29th, 2023

For those of you who have been anxiously waiting for the benefits of Brexit to kick in, worry no longer – one has turned up.

Sadly, there are no plans to have pints of wine delivered to the doorstep so you can pour it on your cornflakes …yet.

The policy seems to have been tacked on as a consolation prize to Boris Johnson‘s promised return to imperial measures, which was quietly dropped in recent weeks due to minimal support for the move.

Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake was keen to share the news, and he made a couple of claims about it.

Thanks to Brexit, British vineyards will be able to sell still & sparkling wine in 200ml, 500ml & 568ml ‘pint’ sizes 900 vineyards across Britain already produce 12.2m bottles of wine each year, so this will help support businesses and grow the economy

As with every other Brexit ‘benefit’, the UK could have made this move while in the EU.

The internet raised a glass to the announcement. A glass of STFU.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Perhaps they could try and negotiate something more useful.

Baroness Jenny Jones of the Green Party summed it up.

READ MORE

The government’s latest scramble for a Brexit benefit is a study into reintroducing imperial measures

Image Jill Wellington on Pixabay