Sport

Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle at Anfield on New Year’s Day was memorable for lots of reasons, one of which was the home side’s record breaking ‘expected goals’ count.

A relatively new invention, Liverpool had an ‘xG’ total of 7.27, which means – Google, Google – based on the quality of the chances they created, they could reasonably have been expected to score seven times. Still, four proved more than enough.

But why have we taken you down this statistical rabbit hole, you might very well be asking.

Because it prompted this fabulous exchange on Twitter which goes straight into the hall of fame for this sort of thing, as highlighted by @_emilyoram.

Here’s how it started.

if you convert xG to the pH scale, Liverpool's performance is the first non-acidic attacking display in PL history — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 1, 2024

And this response was simply championship.

One of the greatest replies I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ryMIUcC9mt — Emily✨ (@_emilyoram) January 2, 2024

Boom!

Incredible — M (@MGretna55) January 1, 2024

Oh, that's just base humour! — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) January 2, 2024

Last word to the person responsible, @DanReilly92.

I peaked last night https://t.co/wpzGfbkOZ5 — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) January 2, 2024

Source @DanReilly92 @_emilyoram