People have been sharing the worst smells they’ve ever experienced and it’s a fetid delight!

It all started when Lewis Clarke – @Lewis89123 – had the misfortune of being in the room when his vet sorted the bum glands on his dog.

It prompted Lewis to share the tale on Twitter and ask people about the occasions they suffered a right stinker.

What is the worst smell you have ever experienced? The dogs just had his bum glands sorted at the vet and I had to leave the room. Astonishing. — Lewis Clarke (@Lewis89123) January 2, 2024

And it prompted no end of fabulous foul-smelling responses.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these 19 were all proper stinkers.

My dad famously did an inhumanly heinous poo in the toilet of an alpine Inn. He came out ashen-faced and we carried on eating, watching people enter the bog then scream, retch and stagger out. Occasional cries of GOTT IM HIMMEL and DE SCHEISSE punctuated the general gagging. https://t.co/F8ByexcYE0 — Shambolic Neutral – New Year Filth (@BradfemlyWalsh) January 2, 2024

I feel it’s now long enough to confess. From around 1985/86 pic.twitter.com/3rhBuz6zdv — Andy McCabe (@McCMugwump) January 2, 2024

i once moved into a flat in brussels in july and the person that moved out in april had left a slab of paté in the kitchen. it was a mixture of mortuary smell and the toilets at a 1980s Glastonbury. Had to move into a hotel for a week. https://t.co/NDkK1icGER — Dr HOX ENDUCTION HOUR (@hoxtonwanka) January 2, 2024

Emptying a couple of freezers of meat that had rotted due to power failure was one … had to go medieval and put a vinegar rag over my nose

Though that time I accidentally made chlorine dioxide was more toxic and intolerable I guess — Boris Bartlog (@BorisBartlog) January 2, 2024

A mate of mine once produced a fart so horrifying that it cleared a three-storey house party. I had to climb out of the kitchen window https://t.co/vHj48qWLGI — Meni San (@meni_san) January 2, 2024

Left raw chicken in the fridge and went on holiday for a fortnight. Major when I opened the door on my return. — John (@thejohnhannah) January 2, 2024

My mum, who has no sense of smell from decades of fags, cooked kedgeree with rotten smoked haddock. That was quite something. https://t.co/aKRqunfaxJ — (((Sigourney B: Festive edition))) (@sigourneybeaver) January 2, 2024

On a summer walk round a reservoir, my dog ate a large fish that a had been rotting in the sun for some time. The single fart she did in the back of the car on the way home a few hours later was the most disgusting thing I have ever smelt. — Andy Jordan (@Andyjordan1965) January 2, 2024

When my abscess burst during lockdown. Never felt pain like it, but the smell! The awful, rancid smell! And you could see inside me. https://t.co/u2a2RmfM9s — Ken Twix MBE (@kentwix12) January 2, 2024

