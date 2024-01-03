This takedown of a guy who insists on sending unsolicited pictures might be Becky Holmes’ greatest yet

Weird World

The great Becky Holmes is the absolute master of giving online scammers exactly the treatment they deserve and has her first book collecting her most entertaining exchanges out later this month!

And not only online scammers, it turns out. She’s also a black belt in dealing with guys who insist on sending her unsolicited pictures of, well, you can probably guess what.

And this latest exchange with a long term correspondent called ‘Greg’ might be her finest yet.



And it didn’t end there, it turned out.

Extraordinary scenes!

“I don’t want to get involved..”…. — Jo Pearce (@JosPearce) December 31, 2023

One of the most endearing things about Greg is his correction of typos and poor grammar. You would never get Tom Cruise doing that. Greg could be a keeper. — Neil Boss (@iamneilboss) December 31, 2023

The complete deflection of his actual offence of course — Anna Rowe (@AnnaRowe123) January 2, 2024

Absolutely love it, you have him rattled now, wonder will he still continue to send photos now — Pete Kane (@KaneKaner69) January 2, 2024

I’m almost certain he’ll appear again! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 2, 2024

Find out more about Becky’s book here …

What’s this intriguing fireside read you ask yourselves? Well it’s only my first book, which hits the shelves on January 25th! I bet those of you who got Amazon vouchers or Waterstones gift cards for Christmas can’t WAIT to order it Oh look – here are some links…… pic.twitter.com/zmg7QLEFDq — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) December 27, 2023

Source @deathtospinach