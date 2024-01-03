Trump spending New Year watching Vanilla Ice is every bit as terrible as that sounds – for all concerned

US

Donald Trump spent what might be his last New Year’s Eve for some time as a free man choosing to watch Vanilla Ice perform a medley of his hit at Mar-a-Lago.

That’s the face of a man who thought he’d booked Milli Vanilli. TikTok users made the whole thing even funnier with comments like these.

I saw Vanilla Ice in concert once at a bowling alley. For $15.

thenotoriousjcd

I think he’s thinking of how to tell Vanilla Ice he can’t pay him.

SimplyTheBest

Crazy Vanilla Ice tried to steal Queen’s riff and Trump tried to steal the election. Birds of a feather…

Minus Matt

I didn’t need another reason to dislike Vanilla Ice but there you go.

Kevin Roschlau

That’s his ‘I’m taking a dump don’t talk to me’ expression.

BadBob

One term president, one hit wonder.

Tomas Franco

Vanilla Ice and orange stench.

Carlos Ramirez

And the crowd goes mild!

user7601179580015

He looks very distracted and distressed and I love it.

Twinkie

Vanilla Ice was all he could afford. He’s a local in Florida and he probably paid for his own Lyft to get there.

Lakota Mermaid

I think Trump thought he was saying Vice, Vice Baby & got worried …

Karen Guinn

DucatiGirl noticed something.

That MTG as a backup dancer?

Hang on …

Source @meidastouch Image Screengrab