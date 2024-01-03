Trump spending New Year watching Vanilla Ice is every bit as terrible as that sounds – for all concerned
Donald Trump spent what might be his last New Year’s Eve for some time as a free man choosing to watch Vanilla Ice perform a medley of his hit at Mar-a-Lago.
@meidastouch NEW YEARS PARTY FROM HELL AT MAR-A-LAGO #vanillaice #maralago #donaldtrump #nye #humiliated #iceicebaby #meidastouch ♬ original sound – MeidasTouch
That’s the face of a man who thought he’d booked Milli Vanilli. TikTok users made the whole thing even funnier with comments like these.
I saw Vanilla Ice in concert once at a bowling alley. For $15.
thenotoriousjcd
I think he’s thinking of how to tell Vanilla Ice he can’t pay him.
SimplyTheBest
Crazy Vanilla Ice tried to steal Queen’s riff and Trump tried to steal the election. Birds of a feather…
Minus Matt
I didn’t need another reason to dislike Vanilla Ice but there you go.
Kevin Roschlau
That’s his ‘I’m taking a dump don’t talk to me’ expression.
BadBob
One term president, one hit wonder.
Tomas Franco
Vanilla Ice and orange stench.
Carlos Ramirez
And the crowd goes mild!
user7601179580015
He looks very distracted and distressed and I love it.
Twinkie
Vanilla Ice was all he could afford. He’s a local in Florida and he probably paid for his own Lyft to get there.
Lakota Mermaid
I think Trump thought he was saying Vice, Vice Baby & got worried …
Karen Guinn
DucatiGirl noticed something.
That MTG as a backup dancer?
Hang on …
Source @meidastouch Image Screengrab