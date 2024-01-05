Bryan Cranston’s hilarious story about bagging a Mars Bar advert with a lie is a timeless gem

Celebrity

During a 2017 interview with Conan O’Brien, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recalled an early and less prestigious phase of his career, when he really wanted to get booked for a Mars Bar advert.

It’s one for the ages.

“‘Oh, yeah, I’ve done it a thousand times,’ which I’ve never even wanted to.”

That sounds like something that could have gone badly wrong, but it didn’t – thankfully.

His story went down rather well – as, it seems, he did down the side of the building.

You may be curious about the ad, as we were, so here it is. A little bit grainy, but worth seeing the fruit of Bryan’s deception.

He didn’t even need to rappel.

