Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious Golden Globes message to camera is our new favourite awards moment ever

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2024

There were lots of memorable moments at the Golden Globes awards, not all of them to do with the lukewarm (at best) response given to ceremony host, comedian Jo Kay.

And this might be our favourite of them all, Jennifer Lawrence’s respoonse when the camera zoomed in on her as the nominations for best actress in a comedy or musical film were announced.

Lawrence was in the running for her performance in No Hard Feelings and this is what she had to say about it, our new favourite awards moment ever.

No hard feelings, Jennifer Lawrence!

Only one question remained.

Source @Lulamaybelle