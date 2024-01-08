Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious Golden Globes message to camera is our new favourite awards moment ever

Celebrity

There were lots of memorable moments at the Golden Globes awards, not all of them to do with the lukewarm (at best) response given to ceremony host, comedian Jo Kay.

And this might be our favourite of them all, Jennifer Lawrence’s respoonse when the camera zoomed in on her as the nominations for best actress in a comedy or musical film were announced.

Lawrence was in the running for her performance in No Hard Feelings and this is what she had to say about it, our new favourite awards moment ever.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” – Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

No hard feelings, Jennifer Lawrence!

she’s always hilarious — Tim McBride (@mcbridetd on Bluesky) (@mcbridetd) January 8, 2024

More celebrities like this please https://t.co/NeS1AhN1YK — DiscountEmmaStone (@Buffalojilll) January 8, 2024

She should do more comedy, she is super funny to me — Vitico (@Vitic023) January 8, 2024

jennifer lawrence will never not be funny to me like why is she not hosting shows?? https://t.co/HylLN0n0kn — ana (@whereiszaddy) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning their category at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/t1AkIUL4Qk — jaidev joshi (@jdjoshi60) January 8, 2024

Only one question remained.

did she leave? — Fun Crypto (@si_simpuzz) January 8, 2024

She stayed. I saw her in a later shot on camera when a winner was making their way to the stage. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

