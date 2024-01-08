Entertainment

Golden Globes host Jo Koy blaming the writers when his comedy monologue flopped is a cringe visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2024

The 81st Golden Globes Awards ceremony took place last night, with Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer coming out as the clear winner, with five wins out of its nine nominations – including Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

In the TV categories, Succession, The Bear and Beef all came away with a warm fuzzy glow.

One person who won’t be cherishing his memories of the night is the host, comedian Jo Koy, whose opening monologue was mostly met with stony silences, facepalms and – at times – booing.

After a Barbie joke bombed – and we’re gutted it wasn’t an Oppenheimer one for the symmetry – he threw the joke writers under the bus, and it really wasn’t pretty.

On the internet, people uncringed long enough to call him out.

This was a much better nod to the writers.

If, for some reason, you want to see the whole opening monologue, you can do that here.

