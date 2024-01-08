Golden Globes host Jo Koy blaming the writers when his comedy monologue flopped is a cringe visible from space

Entertainment

The 81st Golden Globes Awards ceremony took place last night, with Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer coming out as the clear winner, with five wins out of its nine nominations – including Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

In the TV categories, Succession, The Bear and Beef all came away with a warm fuzzy glow.

Christopher Nolan speech after winning Best Director at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8iuCR6bgLp — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) January 8, 2024

One person who won’t be cherishing his memories of the night is the host, comedian Jo Koy, whose opening monologue was mostly met with stony silences, facepalms and – at times – booing.

taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes…a mood, if you will pic.twitter.com/KgNhWF6pbh — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 8, 2024

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

"And BARBIE was based on a plastic doll with big boobs!" The #Barbie crew weren't too thrilled by Jo Koy's jokes about their film. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Rp3ZvSIhhd — Decider (@decider) January 8, 2024

everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024

After a Barbie joke bombed – and we’re gutted it wasn’t an Oppenheimer one for the symmetry – he threw the joke writers under the bus, and it really wasn’t pretty.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

On the internet, people uncringed long enough to call him out.

1.

Bombing is one thing, blaming the writers onstage is unforgivable https://t.co/acOPS7FcZY — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

2.

Probs one of the worst opening monologues ever. — Anna Huffstutler (@A_Huffstutler) January 8, 2024

3.

Yeah, that’s a personality tell if I’ve ever heard one. https://t.co/sQQSrJy1Ek — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2024

4.

So what you’re saying is you didn’t write any of them? https://t.co/d51pBEoXRY — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 8, 2024

5.

The biggest lowlight of the night has to be Jo Koy, coming fresh off the monumental WGA strike, disgracefully throwing his writers under the bus pic.twitter.com/WPsy0LVPvL — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 8, 2024

6.

I, being superannuated, have no idea who Jo Koy is, but literally the first rule of emceeing is "do not say disparaging things about your writers, ever" — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) January 8, 2024

7.

I know hosting is a tough job, but getting thrown under the bus for less pay than the host is getting has gotta be tougher, right? Also, yes, he had 10 days, which is a challenging expectation, but there a whole bunch of shows that develop monologues every night! https://t.co/AQXWggWQgN — David Radcliff (@DavidRadcliff) January 8, 2024

8.

His delivery is the problem, not the jokes Get Ray Romano or Bill Hader up here, and I would've laughed my ass off with their timing, voices and facial expressions — nat, amie’s wife (@MaeOfEasttown) January 8, 2024

9.

idk dude…ten days to write monologue jokes is actually a pretty long time. https://t.co/NqwrQ8aBce — Chrissy Shackelford (@ChrissySh) January 8, 2024

10.

I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

11.

10 minutes in and Jo Koy has already: – Threw his writers under the bus

– Made 76 offensive jokes

– Endlessly complained the audience isn’t digging his jokes

– Made everyone in the world hate him

– Made everyone grateful for Jerrod Carmichael from last year — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 8, 2024

12.

my first writing gig post-strike and Jo Koy is just shitting all over everything I wrote. ok. https://t.co/AuFiA1TLtP — Patrick Doran (@lunch_enjoyer) January 8, 2024

13.

It’s literally this man I’d laugh if it wasn’t so pathetic https://t.co/EIGYLW3O1F pic.twitter.com/LwA8IWzcxo — Scratch ꩜ (@ScratchAE__) January 8, 2024

14.

I had a nightmare once where I was hosting the golden globes for some reason and all my jokes were bombing and I realized I didn’t have any pants on but nobody was doing anything about it and then I said this https://t.co/mkQHxzFg8d — stacy (@stacycay) January 8, 2024

This was a much better nod to the writers.

If, for some reason, you want to see the whole opening monologue, you can do that here.

