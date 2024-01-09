This American woman’s tour of her ‘hydration station’ had people gasping all over the internet

US

We’re constantly being told we don’t drink enough water, not only by the people we live with but by people who actually know what they’re talking about.

We’re not sure we can ever bring ourselves to set an hourly reminder or anything, so the search for a solution goes on. But whatever answer we eventually come up with, it surely won’t be this. Will it?

It’s this American woman who gave people a guide to her ‘hydration station’ on TikTok and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Damn at this point it ain’t even water anymore pic.twitter.com/oUNE1MOWzq — Lance (@Bornakang) January 6, 2024

Whatever gets you through the night (and day) obviously. But still …

Here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Making flavored water like it’s coffee is craaazy — PurpleSavage (@FinnFinn_G) January 6, 2024

Someone get a case of Robinsons Summer Fruits squash shipped out ASAP https://t.co/YNnWm35sbJ — Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) January 8, 2024

Insulin companies 15 years from now pic.twitter.com/9JU56C8ej0 — Hood Clippy (@SadatayBOK) January 6, 2024

Over there drinking kool-aid and calling it water https://t.co/lObjBpKiky — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) January 7, 2024

I put two pumps of vodka in my water and I add a lime…my doctor is so proud of me… — Future Mars Army (@futuremarsarmy) January 6, 2024

Just drinks a coke at that point ‍♂️ — Vimyonk (@Vimyonk) January 6, 2024

Explaining water to an American woman:

“Okay, so imagine ten pumps of sugar syrups…” https://t.co/s7d5m5mvvD — Καεσο (@Spokancel) January 7, 2024

I’ve never understood why squash/cordial never took off in America – people are adding syrups to water as if it’s a new discovery when it’s been done in England since literally the 15th century https://t.co/aDpQns67gL — nikki (@nrkxo) January 8, 2024

i don’t think there’s anything wrong the zero calorie powder but the syrup… i feel like the thick syrup mixed with the water after a while would get nasty — lilittybittytitty (@Peachesxcr58541) January 7, 2024

if you go to a restaurant in europe they don’t even have sunkist peach packet 3 pumps of cherry syrup and 1.5 pumps vanilla almond syrup on the table for you https://t.co/32X193l5EZ — f (@finnandoalonso) January 8, 2024

Let water be water — ᴛʜᴇ ᴠɪʀᴀʟ ᴠᴀᴜʟᴛ (@XViralVault) January 6, 2024

Source TikTok @jennaa.kathryn @Bornakang