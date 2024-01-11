Politics

Ian Hislop tearing Jake Berry apart over government handling of the Post Office scandal is simply spectacular

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 11th, 2024

In his show on Wednesday, Robert Peston covered the hottest topic in the UK, the Horizon Post Office Scandal, and it saw guests Ian Hislop and Tory Jake Berry lock horns in spectacular fashion.

Predictably, Ian Hislop – Editor of Private Eye, which has been pushing for answers on the scandal since 2011 – came out on top, as he called out some of the Government’s long-term failings on the issue.

It’s absolutely gripping.

“It is absolutely fatuous for this government to claim ‘Hey, we’re really acting now.’ Did nothing. Did nothing the whole time.”

There’s very little to match the satisfaction of seeing someone with the facts at their fingertips holding the powerful to account. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Sam Bright put it in a nutshell.

Perhaps Jake Berry should skip the debates and spend more time complaining about Easter eggs.

Source Peston Image Screengrab