Ian Hislop tearing Jake Berry apart over government handling of the Post Office scandal is simply spectacular

In his show on Wednesday, Robert Peston covered the hottest topic in the UK, the Horizon Post Office Scandal, and it saw guests Ian Hislop and Tory Jake Berry lock horns in spectacular fashion.

Predictably, Ian Hislop – Editor of Private Eye, which has been pushing for answers on the scandal since 2011 – came out on top, as he called out some of the Government’s long-term failings on the issue.

It’s absolutely gripping.

Editor of @PrivateEyeNews Ian Hislop and Conservative @JakeBerry don’t seem to agree about the Government’s handling of the Post Office scandal

#Peston pic.twitter.com/GT0nogOspk — Peston (@itvpeston) January 10, 2024

“It is absolutely fatuous for this government to claim ‘Hey, we’re really acting now.’ Did nothing. Did nothing the whole time.”

There’s very little to match the satisfaction of seeing someone with the facts at their fingertips holding the powerful to account. Here’s what people have been saying about it. 1. Ian Hislop giving no fucks is unmissable television pic.twitter.com/R5KjHu2x0P — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 11, 2024

WOW…

Ian Hislop….on fire

Tonight's @Peston show .

Against Former Tory Chairman & friend of Johnson – Jake Berry @PrivateEyeNews has been reporting on the #PostOfficeScandal for many many years. Ian knows his stuff https://t.co/OP4nia543C — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 10, 2024

Absolute fireworks. They’re really not used to this sort of spanking. https://t.co/xGulMdWxAF — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 10, 2024

Ian Hislop taking down Jake Berry for trying to take any kind of credit for the Government response to the #PostOfficeScandal #peston pic.twitter.com/tEL1EIZdz8 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 10, 2024

@PrivateEyeNews' Ian Hislop vs Sir Jake Berry. IH: "Why didn't you act sooner? You kept saying 'this is too difficult'. Suddenly you can do it all in one day."

JB: That is manifestly nonsense.

IH: Why did you give [Vennells] a CBE in 2019?

JB: You keep talking over me. ~AA pic.twitter.com/Q7po6qSt2H — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 10, 2024

This is a joy to watch. Ian Hislop, full-throttle, absolutely shredding Jake Berry on Peston. Hislop doesn’t give an inch and talks at Berry the way Tory MPs hate and just can’t cope with (“You can’t just talk nonsense and not be interrupted!”). Superb. pic.twitter.com/z8SRv4a0ht — Moog (@a_toots) January 10, 2024

Hislop taking absolutely no prisoners. This. This is what we want. https://t.co/BqZpNR4jfe — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) January 10, 2024

Ian Hislop is a national treasure. Good God we need more like him. https://t.co/32jWZyAl9b — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) January 11, 2024

Ian Hislop is an example of someone who can be privately educated, go on to Oxford, get a a degree and come out of it not being a fecking immoral cnut https://t.co/AUtC0EJ1aW — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) January 10, 2024

Jake Berry turning up to a gun fight with a water pistol is great to watch, Hislop is spot on, as usual https://t.co/ZTFMIKKex7 — Pete (@petethefeet) January 10, 2024

Ian Hislop putting Jake Berry in his place on #Peston pic.twitter.com/9ha6J0DTZa — Mal Dickenson (@MalDickenson) January 10, 2024

Sam Bright put it in a nutshell.

Ian Hislop is dead right – there is something hopelessly wrong about the way that politics works in modern Britain, where problems are only addressed after they become front page media scandalspic.twitter.com/A7mH8qHgy3 — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) January 10, 2024

Perhaps Jake Berry should skip the debates and spend more time complaining about Easter eggs.

