Rosie Holt’s outrageously clueless spoof Tory MP blames Toby Jones for the Post Office scandal

Unless you live under a rock and have popped out specifically to read the Poke – in which case, we’re honoured – you can’t have failed to have seen the growing awareness of the scandal surrounding faulty accounting software that resulted in Post Office managers being wrongfully accused of theft.

The question I have about the Post Office scandal is that no one seems to have said “This is VERY odd. There seems to have been an explosion of fraud. Among previously unimpeachable postmasters”. Didn’t the statistics alone howl at them that something was wrong? — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) January 7, 2024

Despite repeated attempts by media outlets such as Private Eye, the BBC and Computer Weekly to bring it to public attention, it was an ITV drama, Mr Bates versus the Post Office, starring Toby Jones that raised the profile enough to get most of the public and the government to take notice.

As the son of a sub-postmaster I watched this thinking it could’ve been any of us. Honest, hard-working people had their lives ruined. Alan Bates is a hero. Well done Toby Jones for an acting masterclass. A great cast. Thinking of all those still fighting. #MrBatesVsThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/CH6X5U3lDS — Chetan Pathak (@ChetanPathak) January 4, 2024

The Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride spoke on This Morning about the scandal, completely dodging the issue of the Government’s culpability in the terrible miscarriage of justice.

'Your government has been in place since 2010 and this miscarriage of justice continued until 2015…How come the government didn't notice?' @susannareid100 questions Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride, on the wrongful convictions of hundreds of sub-postmasters. pic.twitter.com/qrgGuTmK4a — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 9, 2024

Rosie Holt’s brilliantly believable spoof Tory MP went one step further. She found somebody to blame.

MP blames Toby Jones & ITV for not making #PostOfficeScandal drama sooner. pic.twitter.com/rPrBrSTDVH — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 9, 2024

“You have to understand that, before this week, not one drama starring Toby Jones had been made on the subject – not one. And that, to me, shows a lack of duty of care. Toby Jones is a very fine actor, but what was he doing?”

As ever, thanks to a combination of Rosie’s skill and the incompetence of some actual MPs, not everybody got the joke.

Hurt that the grand and libelous wizard of Brexit is questioning my validity as an MP. Surely someone who championed the joys of Brexit should know what is real. pic.twitter.com/xwbUInG4do — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 9, 2024

You couldn't make it up .is she really that dense . https://t.co/krrQ3F4LXE — dancingbrave1986 (@joebloggsuk1) January 9, 2024

Those who did, however, really appreciated it.

Cheeky girl — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 9, 2024

I myself was disgusted by Toby Jones not bringing this scandal to light sooner, and why hasn't he made any dramas about the sewage problem, the boats, the cost of energy, rent and mortgage increases. I used to have so much respect for him as an actor — Ian Brown (@iangrumpybrown) January 9, 2024

Rosie starting the year with an absolute classic https://t.co/bFClSSwi5R — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) January 9, 2024

Rosie you utter communist. — Dr Janaway (@drjanaway) January 9, 2024

Was talking to Rosie last night and told her how much I admired the fact that her parodies occupy that perfect sweet spot of being no more than about 10–15% stupider than the subject itself… Here’s another perfect example https://t.co/kMCAkdHDWH — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) January 9, 2024

Just been on that tactical voting website and I can't for the life of me find out which combination of principles I'd have to sacrifice to vote this MP out. https://t.co/Afz6l1GrKV — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 9, 2024

And we pay these so-called politicians. Disgusting https://t.co/SaZAptFSjK — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) January 9, 2024

Watch out Rosie Holt, you will be getting a call and it will be Baroness Holt. Boring the House of Lords to death with the same mind numbing drivel that Gullis or Priti Patel would come up with. https://t.co/rpeJhNRR3M — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 9, 2024

Looking forward to the TV drama where Florence Pugh plays Rosie Holt MP and her ascent to the House of Lords (there to win a government contract)… but who would play her best mate Michelle Mone? https://t.co/EjBksfFund — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) January 9, 2024

This cannot be real. Only if Toby Jones makes a drama about it will I believe it. https://t.co/cKtncUdvol — Guy Rowland (@guyrowlanduk) January 9, 2024

We’d love to know what Richard Madeley thinks of Rosie’s MP.

Can you imagine how much this will confuse Madley! https://t.co/XdG1Ox6sSE — Ian Gowland (@ianbbdesign) January 9, 2024

If you’d like to throw a tip into Rosie’s virtual cap, you can do that here. You can also see her live on tour, if you’re quick enough to get a ticket.

I am going on tour this year to tell everyone why the government is not responsible for anything. Dates / tickets herrrre: https://t.co/ARWbZsHJxk Come along thank you x pic.twitter.com/WhWGZTL1GW — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 9, 2024

