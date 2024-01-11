At no point until the end is there any clue what this incredible Australian ad is for
Every year, Meat & Livestock Australia funds an ad to promote its product, and it’s quite an event.
This year’s creation comes from Accenture Song agency, The Monkeys, and it’s called The Generation Gap. It’s quite the journey.
@deliciousaus The Australian lamb ad for 2024 has just dropped. This year’s short film lamb-poons Boomers & Gen Zs with commentary on the generation gap. More details in linkinbio #makeitdelicious #australianlambad #australianlamb #australiantvads ♬ original sound – deliciousaus
It certainly got people talking.
Gen X gets cut off from being allowed to finish a sentence! Very accurate.
Maz
UK has the John Lewis Xmas ad.
US has Superbowl ads.
We have the yearly Lamb ad.
Puffer
Great ad… But… who can afford lamb?
Matthew J. Berkley
Why did I almost cry when the gap closed and they all hugged?
Der – the rebellious soul
The vegans would disagree.
Illustrator Jess
Naturally, it found its way to Twitter/X.
I promise, you absolutely can’t predict the plot twist in this ad. 10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/VQeNDjBAoz
— Ilayda Arden (@IlaydaArden) January 10, 2024
It got a resounding thumbs up.
1.
This is magnificent https://t.co/9BloKPHpL6
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) January 10, 2024
2.
This advert is outrageously brilliant https://t.co/4WIxgjI5Y3
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 10, 2024
3.
Pretty impressive if you imagine being an advertising agency getting the brief, ‘could you make an advert for Australian lamb?’ https://t.co/k1p8jE00KV
— richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 10, 2024
4.
I particularly love that the stereotype of my gen X is that no one really knows who we are or gives a toss what we think https://t.co/wDwGI5OPY6
— Area Man (@Alasdair_CM) January 10, 2024
5.
Hard to articulate, but this is written and shot exactly like a Dr Who episode. https://t.co/K6dX87vx3E
— Phoenix Smith (@SmithyPhox) January 10, 2024
6.
Obsessed with people finding out how deranged the annual lamb ads in Australia are https://t.co/6M5hNnKXhc
— Breeana Flannery (@BreeanaFlannery) January 10, 2024
7.
this had the same vibe but a more coherent and compelling message than the barbie movie. incredible, an ad about the other kind of barbie. https://t.co/pVDufwvXVi
— NillaHo (@vanillahorilla) January 10, 2024
8.
If you watch anything today, watch this! Most excellent bit of advertising https://t.co/nNUr93CNIm
— Sam⚕️ (@DocsDoItBetter) January 10, 2024
9.
What a marketing budget they must have https://t.co/gFOwOb5X7x
— Pete Gould (@PeteGould_) January 10, 2024
It’s actually not the most random of these adverts. That title must surely go to this one from 2017.
Amen.
