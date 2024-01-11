Entertainment

At no point until the end is there any clue what this incredible Australian ad is for

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 11th, 2024

Every year, Meat & Livestock Australia funds an ad to promote its product, and it’s quite an event.

This year’s creation comes from Accenture Song agency, The Monkeys, and it’s called The Generation Gap. It’s quite the journey.

@deliciousaus The Australian lamb ad for 2024 has just dropped. This year’s short film lamb-poons Boomers & Gen Zs with commentary on the generation gap. More details in linkinbio #makeitdelicious #australianlambad #australianlamb #australiantvads ♬ original sound – deliciousaus

It certainly got people talking.

Gen X gets cut off from being allowed to finish a sentence! Very accurate.
Maz

UK has the John Lewis Xmas ad.
US has Superbowl ads.
We have the yearly Lamb ad.
Puffer

Great ad… But… who can afford lamb?
Matthew J. Berkley

Why did I almost cry when the gap closed and they all hugged?
Der – the rebellious soul

The vegans would disagree.
Illustrator Jess

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter/X.

It got a resounding thumbs up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It’s actually not the most random of these adverts. That title must surely go to this one from 2017.

Amen.

READ MORE

This Argentinian fizzy drink advert just gets better and better

Source @deliciousaus Image Screengrab