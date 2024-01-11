A Tory MP says Thames razor clams are a Brexit bonus – which seems a bit fishy

Politics

We’ve barely got over the excitement of pint bottles of wine and there’s already another Brexit bonus to celebrate.

The Tory MP for Southend West, Anna Firth, announced it in parliament on Wednesday – with great enthusiasm.

Conservative MP Anna Firth says shellfish found in the river Thames is a Brexit bonus. pic.twitter.com/inrFQfPD4r — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 10, 2024

Never has the phrase ‘U wot, m8?’ been more necessary. Other phrases are available – and some can be found here.

"We asked 100 people to name a Brexit Benefit. You said Razor Clams…" https://t.co/w5ebczx1JO pic.twitter.com/SJxFL1kvBx — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 10, 2024

Don't know where to start. Is she implying the shellfish migrated here because of Brexit. What's next, migrating coconuts? https://t.co/HtJbJkplS3 — Henrietta WM (@henrietta_22) January 10, 2024

What the actual https://t.co/EVLmBEKWnT — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 10, 2024

Leavers thinking up new Brexit Bonuses: https://t.co/lFH9tUDMxO pic.twitter.com/ClrBk18A1Z — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 10, 2024

Clutching at clams https://t.co/a2XXwk6iuB — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) January 10, 2024

Why didn’t Keir Starmer find these Shellfish? https://t.co/XLKTanNvhS — T-Rexit! (@ItRecks) January 10, 2024

Brexit has brought us:

Cleaner rivers

Super powered vacuum cleaners

Blue passports

40 new hospitals

Imperial measures

Huge tax cuts

Pints of Wine

And now as announced by AnnaFirth MP

CLAMS IN ESSEX!

Now will you SHUT UP you miserable Remainer Ninnies? pic.twitter.com/jycsSniHRK — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 10, 2024

Just a shame the Brits don't eat shellfish. We used to sell them, by the squillions, abroad. Until the forrins decided they weren't that keen on shellfish who had feasted on sewage. https://t.co/l4k6zfrXsa — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) January 10, 2024

“Good for you Anna Firth …. Someone had the guts to stand up to clams at last … comin over her taking our river beds ..” https://t.co/7YOWlrZxg6 pic.twitter.com/z49MZ9OFUr — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) January 10, 2024

WE SELL MILLIONS OF POUNDS OF SHELLFISH TO THE EU EVERY WEEK. LET'S STOP THAT, PUT FISHERMEN OUT OF BUSINESS, FIND A SHELLFISH BED IN THE THAMES ESTUARY, POISON IT WITH SEWAGE & PRETEND THIS IS A #BREXIT BENEFIT Bit long for a bus. Can Anna Firth really be as dim as she seems? https://t.co/dosdSlzIfM — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) January 10, 2024

It's a well known fact that shellfish migrate to more sovereign climes in the winter. https://t.co/3fSGZk8eiS — Stew Elliott (@StewCElliott) January 10, 2024

Blackpool beach has been packed with these since I was a kid (which not only predates Brexit, it predates us joining the Common Market). https://t.co/bMnoXN2UEM — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 10, 2024

Imagine eating shellfish from the Thames knowing what the deluge of sewage has done to it. https://t.co/Czmy6Q8hqH — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) January 10, 2024

Of course it's a Brexit bonus. It's snowed in Scotland, kids can go sledging, what a marvellous brexit bonus. The tide has turned washing all the shit out to sea what a wonderful brexit bonus. The sun came up this morning what a great outcome from brexit. — Cyril Latham (@LathamCyril) January 10, 2024

Is Armando Iannucci writing this stuff? “Look, the PM’s going to take a beating at PMQs and they need you to stand up and say something utterly stupid, to break things up a bit”

“stupid? Like what?”

“I don’t know. Cheese? Brexit? Clams? Brexit and clams?” https://t.co/gEGKaNbxno pic.twitter.com/kshpO2vJ7W — Castaignede (@Castaignede) January 10, 2024

