25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to Day 112 of January, 2024. We’ve been looking at some great posts from the past week, and we’ve manged – with difficulty – to whittle them down to these 25.
We hope you enjoy them.
1.
me when you get your acoustic guitar out at a party I was up to that point enjoying pic.twitter.com/eiy8pVbcmP
— snowrespecter: legacy (@snowrespecter) January 6, 2024
2.
Seems a bit harsh. pic.twitter.com/wkLus959oS
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 6, 2024
3.
By God, he’s good! pic.twitter.com/t8t69roj7S
— Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) January 6, 2024
4.
Laurence Fox and Joey Barton look like moles who are enjoying a day being human before the magic spell wears off in some twee British film. pic.twitter.com/BTemEP0L5C
— Florence (@LoxyFlo) January 6, 2024
5.
The Bottom remake looks shit. pic.twitter.com/rtzP3lLbhI
— Professor Stephen Hawkwind (@isoskramer) January 7, 2024
6.
Barry getting gradually more fake tanned as he becomes more famous… feels like deeply Irish behaviour pic.twitter.com/0B5yL24QVz
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 7, 2024
7.
Someone tell Morrissey he can finally go out tonight pic.twitter.com/k2HC1B4GBD
— Goth Shaggy Rogers (@crumlingothic_) January 11, 2024
8.
Modern life might be rubbish but I do like that you can just type WHEN BINS into a screen and the government tells you. pic.twitter.com/x29Cm2BLIL
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 7, 2024
9.
heard my gf scream from the bathroom cause the john pork I drew in there a few days ago started to manifest again pic.twitter.com/Q3Ci3NJLkj
— Gibs (@Aswang_Monkey) January 6, 2024
10.
Absolutely massive ‘Bank Robber Derby’ in Scots League 2 today pic.twitter.com/ve6iOF1Ass
— Matt Cullen (@mattcullen1974) January 6, 2024
11.
Reading this but shaking my head so people know I'm not planning a crusade pic.twitter.com/LhAk7IbtTC
— Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) January 6, 2024
12.
And for those of you who don’t want to know tonight’s score, look away now pic.twitter.com/knTM1x1LQG
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) January 7, 2024