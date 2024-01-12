25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Hello and welcome to Day 112 of January, 2024. We’ve been looking at some great posts from the past week, and we’ve manged – with difficulty – to whittle them down to these 25.

We hope you enjoy them.

1.

me when you get your acoustic guitar out at a party I was up to that point enjoying pic.twitter.com/eiy8pVbcmP — snowrespecter: legacy (@snowrespecter) January 6, 2024

2.

Seems a bit harsh. pic.twitter.com/wkLus959oS — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 6, 2024

3.

4.

Laurence Fox and Joey Barton look like moles who are enjoying a day being human before the magic spell wears off in some twee British film. pic.twitter.com/BTemEP0L5C — Florence (@LoxyFlo) January 6, 2024

5.

The Bottom remake looks shit. pic.twitter.com/rtzP3lLbhI — Professor Stephen Hawkwind (@isoskramer) January 7, 2024

6.

Barry getting gradually more fake tanned as he becomes more famous… feels like deeply Irish behaviour pic.twitter.com/0B5yL24QVz — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 7, 2024

7.

Someone tell Morrissey he can finally go out tonight pic.twitter.com/k2HC1B4GBD — Goth Shaggy Rogers (@crumlingothic_) January 11, 2024

8.

Modern life might be rubbish but I do like that you can just type WHEN BINS into a screen and the government tells you. pic.twitter.com/x29Cm2BLIL — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 7, 2024

9.

heard my gf scream from the bathroom cause the john pork I drew in there a few days ago started to manifest again pic.twitter.com/Q3Ci3NJLkj — Gibs (@Aswang_Monkey) January 6, 2024

10.

Absolutely massive ‘Bank Robber Derby’ in Scots League 2 today pic.twitter.com/ve6iOF1Ass — Matt Cullen (@mattcullen1974) January 6, 2024

11.

Reading this but shaking my head so people know I'm not planning a crusade pic.twitter.com/LhAk7IbtTC — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) January 6, 2024

12.