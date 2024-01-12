People have been sharing the real-life scandals that TV drama should tackle next and there was only one winner

Entertainment

It was only when ITV broadcast a drama about the Post Office scandal that the government finally got around to doing something about it, as you’ll well know by now.

And we certainly can’t put it any better than Private Eye editor Ian Hislop does here.

Editor of @PrivateEyeNews Ian Hislop and Conservative @JakeBerry don’t seem to agree about the Government’s handling of the Post Office scandal

#Peston pic.twitter.com/GT0nogOspk — Peston (@itvpeston) January 10, 2024

And it prompted TV critic and presenter and all-round top telly guru Scott Bryan to ask people on Twitter what other scandals should be depicted in TV dramas.

What scandal do you think a TV drama needs to depict next? — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 11, 2024

It prompted no end of fabulous and totally on-point replies.

Center Parcs locking forcing ppl to stay inside their cabins when the Queen died https://t.co/tTpXqcYQCz — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 11, 2024

The making of the BBC sitcom ‘Mad About Alice’ starring Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston https://t.co/t4rgcFFKpZ pic.twitter.com/zbFyds5FN6 — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) January 12, 2024

But there really was only one winner, as suggested by @AndyHa_ and, well, any excuse to watch this again, frankly.

It’s ITV’s Golden Balls from back in 2008, as if you didn’t know. Bring it back now, ITV!

