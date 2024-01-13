People have been guessing what Holly Willoughby’s four-word social media post might have said – 17 funniest suggestions
Four months after stepping down from This Morning in the aftermath of the Philip Schofield scandal, Holly Willoughby is to make a return to primetime television as the host of Dancing on Ice.
PREVIEW: Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby host the greatest show on ice as #DancingOnIce returns to ITV next weekend. More details and images:https://t.co/CdT17uDBB2
— TV Zone (@tvukzone) January 7, 2024
The Mirror ran a piece on how she shared the news via her Instagram account.
It was far too tempting an opportunity to pass up.
1.
“Soylent Green is people”. https://t.co/Kqr5Fjcowf
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 12, 2024
2.
“My farts are ghosts.” https://t.co/M7jjoiEH28
— Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) January 12, 2024
3.
"Firstly, are you okay?" https://t.co/FROyUlotuN
— Pip (@pipmadeley) January 12, 2024
4.
"The Vengabus is coming" https://t.co/WJtoDEikbd
— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 12, 2024
5.
"Autoglass repair, Autoglass replace." https://t.co/8Ipkzz2OBe
— Nev Fountain. (@Nevfountain) January 12, 2024
6.
WHAT NIGHT IS BINS? https://t.co/OTLIGu8AZb
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 12, 2024
7.
https://t.co/kRqhG8jLj3 pic.twitter.com/b6v4LtGP4Q
— Fuck off (@Get_effed) January 12, 2024
8.
Drink. Feck. Arse. Girls!
— Martyn Brunt (@MartynBrunt) January 12, 2024
9.
MUSHY PEAS THREE POUND! https://t.co/rjzcFV2KKq
— Geraint (@geraintgriffith) January 12, 2024