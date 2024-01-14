What sentence makes the speaker sound like a bit of an idiot? 17 possibilities

Social Media

A Redditor named u/dd-15 headed to r/AskReddit with this question.

What sentence immediately makes you think “ok, that person’s stupid”?

Just to be clear – inclusion is not endorsement, but some of these may have a point.

YaBoyVlad

Nobody wants to work anymore.

InsideOutDeadRat

“If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best”

SnoopsBadunkadunk

“The earth is only 6 thousand years old.”

ScrupulousScorpion

FullSink9666

If it starts with ‘Well, I’m a virgo so…’

MrMiniatureHero

“Lemme tell you why vaccines don’t work …

Cadillacbee

“The election was stolen”

covertuser808

