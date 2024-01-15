The (sadly now deleted) Community Note added to this joke made it all the better
It’s pretty much accepted that Twitter/X has gone markedly downhill since Musk got his grubby, far-right paws on it, but there is admittedly at least one improvement that has been introduced.
‘Community Notes’ are a feature which allow users of the platform to flag up a misleading post, adding context or just calling out blatant BS.
TWITTER AD : “This cute clock says your children’s names every hour. Buy here at our quirky online store!”
COMMUNITY NOTE: “This is a dropshipping scam run by a murder cult that uses the addresses of customers to find new victims. The items can also be found cheaper elsewhere.”
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 15, 2024
Many dodgy politicians and other serial liars regularly find that additional information has been added beneath their posts, often just flat-out contradicting them by using actual facts.
But they can also have a purely entertaining use (at least until they are removed). Anyway. Here’s a post by Bojan Tunguz that made us (and many others) laugh out loud.
We are selling our baby trebuchet. We only used it a couple of times. PM me for a quote. pic.twitter.com/uJnf0TLDsM
— Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) January 12, 2024
It was a great joke which provoked some great comments …
1.
what’s the range?
— Artem Mashkov (@Artem_Mashkov) January 12, 2024
2.
Bratapult was right there!!
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) January 13, 2024
3.
are the babies sold separately?
— The Value Formula (@finance_toolbox) January 12, 2024
4.
That doesn't look safe, there's a rail missing.
— James Landrum (@JamesRLandrum) January 12, 2024
So what was the Community Note which was sadly later removed? Well, here it is…
To sum up …
For sale: Baby catapult. Never yeeted.
— SQUIP (@essorensen) January 12, 2024
Great stuff!
