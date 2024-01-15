The (sadly now deleted) Community Note added to this joke made it all the better

‘Community Notes’ are a feature which allow users of the platform to flag up a misleading post, adding context or just calling out blatant BS.

TWITTER AD : “This cute clock says your children’s names every hour. Buy here at our quirky online store!”

COMMUNITY NOTE: “This is a dropshipping scam run by a murder cult that uses the addresses of customers to find new victims. The items can also be found cheaper elsewhere.”

— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 15, 2024