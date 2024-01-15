This ‘Saltburn’ inspired ‘Murder at the Tandoor’ curry house ad is a spicy treat

Videos

Thanks to the wonderful Saltburn film (if you don’t think it’s wonderful, you’re just wrong), Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s equally marvellous Murder on the Dancefloor is back in the charts.

A great film and a great tune which have now inspired a home-made advert for a Bristol curry house, Urban Tandoor. It’s had over half a million likes on TikTok and has also racked up a lot of love on Twitter / X after being posted by Legs.

Let’s have a look…

IT’S MURDER AT THE TANDOOR pic.twitter.com/ZDYCcevYLS — Legs (@L3GSV) January 12, 2024

Fantastic! We need to immediately watch it again.

This is amazing. — Cassie (@phuturatica) January 13, 2024

This is the kind of local advertising I can 100% get behind. ‍ — Matthew Pass (@lordyhoney) January 13, 2024

This is honestly incredible to the point where I would go to Bristol just to go to the Tandoor im obsessed with this sooo much its great marketing https://t.co/LSxHAa8ccr — Olly Boston (@OllyBoston) January 13, 2024

This is, and I don’t say this lightly, the pinnacle of human culture thus far. https://t.co/AEiZqLyugU — dauphemmoise fatale (@bezukhova) January 14, 2024

Screw it, just watch this on repeat for the next hour #TOTP https://t.co/wdxVtqLMZd — Lee Montgomery (@leemonty5) January 12, 2024

But it gets better! Turns out there’s a lot more of this kind of thing from the Urban Tandoor.

YOU’RE THE NAAN THAT I WANT pic.twitter.com/AFCWaQdNHK — Legs (@L3GSV) January 12, 2024

WHEN I WAKE UP I’M GONNA BE THE MAN WHO’S CRAVING VINDALOO pic.twitter.com/seR2uy5bCN — Legs (@L3GSV) January 12, 2024

Going in strong with the Dhansak Queen. FEEL THE HEAT OF THAT GOOD CUISINE pic.twitter.com/3LGmalSJr5 — Legs (@L3GSV) January 13, 2024

There’s a lot more on their wonderful TikTok page. If we’re ever in Bristol we now know where we’re going to go for a curry.

Source @urbantandoorbristol @L3GSV