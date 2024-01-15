Videos

This ‘Saltburn’ inspired ‘Murder at the Tandoor’ curry house ad is a spicy treat

David Harris. Updated January 15th, 2024

Thanks to the wonderful Saltburn film (if you don’t think it’s wonderful, you’re just wrong), Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s equally marvellous Murder on the Dancefloor is back in the charts.

A great film and a great tune which have now inspired a home-made advert for a Bristol curry house, Urban Tandoor. It’s had over half a million likes on TikTok and has also racked up a lot of love on Twitter / X after being posted by Legs.

Let’s have a look…

Fantastic! We need to immediately watch it again.

But it gets better! Turns out there’s a lot more of this kind of thing from the Urban Tandoor.

There’s a lot more on their wonderful TikTok page. If we’re ever in Bristol we now know where we’re going to go for a curry.

Source @urbantandoorbristol @L3GSV