‘The campest 140 call you’ll hear in your life’ (you don’t have to be a darts fan to appreciate it, but it helps)

You don’t have to be a darts fan to appreciate this, but it might help.

It all started when @joshpearson1980 asked if anyone else mimicked professional darts callers when throwing on their own.

Anyone else mimic one of the refs when throwing on your own? Here’s the worst Paul Hinks impression you’ll ever hear for reference pic.twitter.com/Dx0hYuk6m8 — Josh (@joshpearson180) January 10, 2024

It prompted @fckblegh to share this particular clip …

I personally rip one of these for every 140 https://t.co/Umj0Zzp3I7 pic.twitter.com/pLWaVlXd80 — Brad (@fckblegh) January 11, 2024

Sand @joshpearson1980 went viral – wildly viral – with this response.

The campest 140 call you’ll ever hear ffs https://t.co/xt4tD5Wp7Y — Josh (@joshpearson180) January 11, 2024

He’s not wrong, you know.

I would actually watch darts if the calls were like this. Love it — Joe Hellier-Brown (@joehellierecfc) January 12, 2024

One hundred and fawwwtyyy pic.twitter.com/K0iOxr8Ow9 — Andy Hawkes (@namboozle) January 11, 2024

I can’t stop listening to it tho — ranno (@Chris_Ransom) January 11, 2024

He closes the fridge door with his hips — Gearóid Óg (@Gearoid_80) January 11, 2024

Source @joshpearson180