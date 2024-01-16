This bricklayer who called Jeremy Vine to complain about migrants is a hall of fame facepalm from the very top drawer

Politics

Rishi Sunak is facing his worst week as PM – which you could probably say every week, obviously – but this one is particularly troublesome for the so-called PM as he faces a Tory meltdown over his Rwanda deportation bill.

Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith – you remember – are among the Conservative MPs defying Sunak by backing rightwing challenges to his bill, which he hopes will fulfil his dream of sending people seeking a new home in the UK to Rwanda.

And the debate about immigration reminded us of this viewer’s call to Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show back in the day. It’s a bricklayer who reckons Polish migrants are to blame for decimating his industry and when we say listen to the end, we really mean it.

Brian from London – "I was a bricklayer when Tony Blair let all the migrants in, the Polish in, they decimated our industry… I've worked all over the place, I worked in Australia for ten years." 🤦 pic.twitter.com/H4ljl1UB2K — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) July 19, 2023

Absolute facepalm hall of famer.

Brian the bricklayer phones in to say we shouldn’t allow migrant bricklayers in to the UK. In the next sentence he says “I worked in Australia bricklaying for 10 years” 😳 ⁦@JeremyVineOn5⁩ pic.twitter.com/xfqcgTg3h8 — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) July 19, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

So, Brian, following your logic, which is dubious, you robbed Australian bricklayers of work, because you took it all. — Ray Connolly (@rayconnolly) July 19, 2023

Typical Brit thinking he wasn't a migrant or an immigrant or simply a foreigner. No, I'm sure he thought he was a marvellous expat, adored and revered by everyone. British exceptionalism. https://t.co/VXvKJ2aefB — reallyglobal #FBPE ️ (@reallyglobal) July 19, 2023

I see the shallow end of the gene pool is well represented… — FSM is the PARODY Dog 😷#NHSStrike😷 #NotMyKing (@FsmDog) July 19, 2023

Are Brexiteers the most selfish generation of all time? https://t.co/pj8NXzzmHO — Ted Page #FBPE #FBPA #RejoinEU (@wild_ted) July 19, 2023

That’s the same construction industry that can’t build enough houses now because of an acute labour shortage due to leaving the EU … — Rob Taylor (@RobTaylorOLS) July 19, 2023

It’s genuinely difficult to grasp the sheer level of entitlement and stupidity necessary, to make that statement out loud. https://t.co/lfZ5Tzyv6x — Russell Kennedy (@RussellKennedy2) July 19, 2023

My dad worked as a bricklayer in Germany in the early 90s after the recession. I can never get angry at anyone who comes to the UK doing the same. — Ryan Price (@ryanfaf) July 19, 2023

Only one thing to say to Brian, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet — Peter Johnson ( No relation to de Pfeffel ) (@peterjo91525330) July 19, 2023



