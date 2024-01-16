Politics

This bricklayer who called Jeremy Vine to complain about migrants is a hall of fame facepalm from the very top drawer

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2024

Rishi Sunak is facing his worst week as PM – which you could probably say every week, obviously – but this one is particularly troublesome for the so-called PM as he faces a Tory meltdown over his Rwanda deportation bill.

Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith – you remember – are among the Conservative MPs defying Sunak by backing rightwing challenges to his bill, which he hopes will fulfil his dream of sending people seeking a new home in the UK to Rwanda.

And the debate about immigration reminded us of this viewer’s call to Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show back in the day. It’s a bricklayer who reckons Polish migrants are to blame for decimating his industry and when we say listen to the end, we really mean it.

Absolute facepalm hall of famer.

Source Twitter @brexit_sham