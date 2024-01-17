30p Lee Anderson has resigned as Tory Deputy Chair to spend more time doing these 18 things

News

In a blow to Rishi Sunak, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have resigned as Deputy Chairmen of the Conservative Party.

My letter. This explains everything. pic.twitter.com/kEqronYD9i — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 16, 2024

They were protesting against the Government’s refusal to endorse the Bill Cash ‘notwithstanding’ clause to the Rwanda Bill, which would have meant neither domestic nor international law could ‘prevent or delay the removal to Rwanda of any individual’.

The amendment was voted down, despite a rebellion by the Tory hard right.

Feels mad that you can even put forward a motion that is like “what if we just ignored the law though” https://t.co/jF7aNhkagP — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 16, 2024

The resignations saved Sunak the bother of deciding whether to sack the pair, as well as leading to a flurry of good riddances online.

The Baked Bean Two Lee Anderson &

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Otherwise known as Deputy Chairs of @Conservatives

Have RESIGNED… If only they'd leave permanently!!

Soon eh? https://t.co/LeJxMGYPqZ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 16, 2024

No mention of quantum physics. https://t.co/STaN15fKx5 — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) January 16, 2024

imagine being so much of a horrible bastard that a party made up entirely of the country's most horrible bastards turned out to be not quite horrible enough for this particular horrible bastard. bye https://t.co/Rhx8q0m2yq — dan hett (@danhett) January 16, 2024

GB News presenter Lee Anderson has resigned from his voluntary work at the Conservative Party. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 16, 2024

30p Lee Anderson has resigned on a point of principle, that principle being a commitment to being a complete twat — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 16, 2024

Isn’t it lovely when the trash takes itself out?! https://t.co/Ttdjmxw639 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 16, 2024

Narcissistic drivel. Says in 700 words what he means in three. "Look at me." https://t.co/WuyAgWoEIj — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 16, 2024

A lot of people speculated on how GB News presenter and part-time MP Anderson might spend his newly free time.

These were some standout ideas.

1.

30p Lee is the first Tory to quit to spend more time on GB News — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 16, 2024

2.

Lee Anderson resigning to spend more time peering into people's shopping baskets and if he sees they're buying vegan options, telling them loudly that he'll eat twice as many chops to make up for them not having any — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 16, 2024

3.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time shouting “ARE YOU FUCKING STUPID OR SOMETHING?!” at his family x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 16, 2024

4.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time pushing doors that clearly say 'pull'. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 16, 2024

5.

Lee Anderson has resigned so he can spend more time saying "Credit Crunch: What Credit Crunch?" when he sees someone on benefits with a flat screen tv. — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 16, 2024

6.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time buying BLT sandwiches, but removing the lettuce and tomato. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) January 16, 2024

7.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time saying “alright David Bailey” and laughing at himself when anyone takes a picture x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 16, 2024

8.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time with that bloke he arranged to do a fake doorstep interview with. https://t.co/aQwTRp0tqc — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 16, 2024

9.

Lee Anderson has resigned to spend more time saying "how is that racist?!" at Toby Carvery — Dan (@leathergregory) January 16, 2024

10.