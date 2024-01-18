Politics

Donald Trump talking corn is surely the oddest 32 seconds you’ll spend today

John Plunkett. Updated January 18th, 2024

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump – no, stick with us, please – where the more or less dead cert to be the Republican candidate in the US presidential elections was talking … well, he was definitely talking.

What exactly he was talking about, was trickier to define. But he looked especially pleased with himself after coming up with a new name for ‘corn’.

And, while we try to refrain from recommending you listen to him except in the most exceptional of circumstances, this is one of those circumstances.

Extraordinary scenes.

Oh yes! Just in case you missed this …

Source @Acyn