Donald Trump talking corn is surely the oddest 32 seconds you’ll spend today

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump – no, stick with us, please – where the more or less dead cert to be the Republican candidate in the US presidential elections was talking … well, he was definitely talking.

What exactly he was talking about, was trickier to define. But he looked especially pleased with himself after coming up with a new name for ‘corn’.

And, while we try to refrain from recommending you listen to him except in the most exceptional of circumstances, this is one of those circumstances.

Trump: We have more liquid gold, oil and gas. More liquid gold. Well, I just met non liquid gold. You know where it was? Iowa. It’s called corn. They have. It’s non liquid. pic.twitter.com/TIn7qPkvZz — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

Extraordinary scenes.

Good. Aye. Sane. Vote him in. https://t.co/JBzhhRka1D — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) January 18, 2024

And they came up to me with tears in their eyes, and bags of popped-non-liquid gold in their hands… — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) January 18, 2024

I prefer presidents who can speak coherently in complete sentences, and generally have a clue what they’re talking about. https://t.co/4XrsE8eEtF — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 18, 2024

It’s true. Corn is not a liquid. — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) January 18, 2024

When I hear him saying things like this I can’t help but wonder why it doesn’t bother his supporters. I’ve voting for Presidents of almost 60 years and he’s the worst I’ve ever seen. — John Eller (@woodchippell) January 18, 2024

Get this man on the national debate stage NOW https://t.co/16aJ0QZbgw — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 18, 2024

He used to call it a liquid. https://t.co/nKEzkXQVEK — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) January 18, 2024

Just when I thought it couldnt get worse from his debanked comments ‍♀️ — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) January 18, 2024

Oh yes! Just in case you missed this …

Trump: We’re going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to debank you from your— your political beliefs what they do. They want to debank you. We’re going to debank— think of this. They want to take away your country. Electric cars pic.twitter.com/eJpPyuosG8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

