Thérèse Coffey tried to style out her comedy Rwanda faux pas and was owned into the next parliament

You’ll probably know by no Thérèse Coffey’s comedy Rwanda faux pas in the House of Commons which might be the best thing any Conservative has done in office for some time now.

It’s certainly the funniest, after she appeared to mistake the capital of Rwanda for a whole other country.

Couldn’t quite believe this but here it is, in all its excruciating glory. https://t.co/mrZJEeC9ii pic.twitter.com/ToIfGpE2ss — Thomas Ingleson-Grey (@inglesongrey) January 17, 2024

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here, and we mention it again because the former deputy prime minister – lol – has tried to style it out on Twitter by suggesting that she knew what she was talking about all along.

Some keyboard snipers moaning that I criticised the opposition for referring to the Kigali government, not the Rwandan government. I would not call the French government, the Paris government nor the Scottish government, the Edinburgh government.

Why disrespect Rwanda? — Thérèse Coffey (@theresecoffey) January 18, 2024

And there was no end of people happy to point out that in fact she would do precisely that, and has done many times in the past, and it’s an absolute treat.

So I presume you wouldn't refer to our government as Westminster then? https://t.co/X3m3PVmfA5 pic.twitter.com/fZzWriyBtS — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 18, 2024

You're making a right roaring c*nt of yourself, you know that, right? https://t.co/nlKcZnWXjH pic.twitter.com/6ocWooKzSW — Jim Burke (@Barcajim3) January 18, 2024

Disappointed that Therese didn't know the name of the supranational union she's opposed to. At least show the European Union some respect. https://t.co/GQRJTFUq5Q pic.twitter.com/Eb3TdFwNeU — Charlie (@ASonNamedBort) January 18, 2024

Protip, Thérèse, check your Twitter history before making such strident denials because the internet never forgets. pic.twitter.com/YWmT0EuZLU — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) January 18, 2024

Well, you get the idea by now. And here’s exactly what people had to say about all that.

You are suppose to dig out of the hole not double down pic.twitter.com/yQpIB0WOr2 — TheStebe (@The_Stebe) January 18, 2024

keep styling it out, bbz, it's aspirational. in awe over here. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) January 18, 2024

Congratulations on correctly knowing the capitals of France and Scotland, it’s impressive considering what happened yesterday — Matt Cleeve (@cleeve_matt) January 18, 2024

I believe you, Therese. Keep going, you're gonna win this one. — ❄️Sam Whyte❄️ (@SamWhyte) January 18, 2024

You’re an embarrassment. Did no-one ever teach you to own your mistakes? — Jim Wright (@jdgwright) January 18, 2024

I mean if we are being honest, I wouldn't say floods were caused by weather coming from the wrong direction either yet… ‍♂️ — Ben (@Bennyjj81) January 18, 2024

Of if you prefer it particularly straight-talking …

get fucked you dense shitrag — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) January 18, 2024

