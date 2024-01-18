This ‘How not to cross to a live interview’ segment is peak GB News

Entertainment

GB News’s chief weapon is misinformation. Misinformation and platforming bigots. Their two weapons are misinformation, platforming bigots and sacking presenters for gross misconduct. Among their weapons are such diverse elements as misinformation, platforming bigots, sacking presenters for gross misconduct …and incompetence.

This clip contains at least two of those elements.

This is what happens when two complete amateurs in their fields reach rock bottom GB News, the last bastion for have-a-go broadcasters pic.twitter.com/ZC17UGntNz — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 17, 2024

Smooth or what? Here are a few things people had to say about it.

A real metaphor for what these talentless cranks have done to the UK over the last 10 years https://t.co/hlAXNpoP8d — [email protected] (@tadaaa20) January 18, 2024

brass eye missed a trick. absolute clowncar https://t.co/I0plBFiLhS — neal keogh (@nealhatesdisco) January 17, 2024

GB News interviews a GB News employee who is also a government MP. All sounds a bit awkward. Yea but we're all impartial Honest! — Dominic ️‍ (@pcl100) January 18, 2024

I don't know whether to laugh or cringe ‍♂️ — Patrick W (@Nelkan_Insider) January 17, 2024

@GBNEWS is a shambolic, two-bit mess peopled by mouthy extremists and run by editorial and technical staff no other outlet would touch with a barge pole https://t.co/hEljuvGPQ6 — Shalodex (@vendettaplace) January 18, 2024

GeeBeeBees tv – Amateur Hour — Slayer of Cant (@oz5329) January 18, 2024

At least nothing else went wrong for them …

A chaotic 25 minutes for GB News, as they spent 4 minutes and 41 seconds off-air across no fewer than 10 instances An absolute shambles of a channel, both editorially and technically pic.twitter.com/xtEJbWkT17 — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 17, 2024

It was funny, but it wasn’t the worst live broadcast from GB News, which is probably this …

Daniel Khalife had been found in Chiswick and apprehended by police. Martin Daubney here on GB News #GBNews making an absolute horlicks of this important breaking news. It's like a parody of amateur it's that bad! pic.twitter.com/5AgCIKfmXV — Phil Jones "Unofficial" (@PhilJonesy3) September 9, 2023

