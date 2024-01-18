Entertainment

This ‘How not to cross to a live interview’ segment is peak GB News

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 18th, 2024

GB News’s chief weapon is misinformation. Misinformation and platforming bigots. Their two weapons are misinformation, platforming bigots and sacking presenters for gross misconduct. Among their weapons are such diverse elements as misinformation, platforming bigots, sacking presenters for gross misconduct …and incompetence.

This clip contains at least two of those elements.

Smooth or what? Here are a few things people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

At least nothing else went wrong for them …

It was funny, but it wasn’t the worst live broadcast from GB News, which is probably this …

READ MORE

GB News absolutely nailed this breaking news sequence – if the goal was chaos

Source GBNewsSpin Image Screengrab