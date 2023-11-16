Entertainment

GB News absolutely nailed this breaking news sequence – if the goal was chaos

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2023

The presenting power team that is Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner went full GB News during this breaking news sequence, as they tried to hand over to Christopher Hope in Downing St.

Move over, Acorn Antiques. There’s a new level of comedic incompetence in town.

The cock-up got the mockery you’d expect.

This summed it up rather well.

It’s far from the first time GB News has folded under the weight of breaking news.

It won’t be the last.

