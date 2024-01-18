Watch Thérèse Coffey’s absolute howler as she mistakes the capital of Rwanda for a whole other country

Politics

During Wednesday’s debate on the Safety of Rwanda Bill, former Deputy PM Thérèse Coffey had one of those moments that keep people awake at night from sheer embarrassment – and it was caught on camera.

Therese Coffey says that she is "shocked" the Shadow Home Secretary "can't even get the country right," because Yvette Cooper made reference to Kigali. Kigali is, of course, the capital of Rwanda — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) January 17, 2024

Couldn’t quite believe this but here it is, in all its excruciating glory. https://t.co/mrZJEeC9ii pic.twitter.com/ToIfGpE2ss — Thomas Ingleson-Grey (@inglesongrey) January 17, 2024

Yvette Cooper‘s little laugh was remarkably restrained under the circumstances, but there was no such restraint on Twitter/X.

1.

Therese Coffey Vs Lee Anderson

Tory "Dumb and Dumber" Re Rwanda, she was "astonished" Labour "can't even get the name of the country right," when Yvette Cooper made reference to Kigali. Kigali is the capital of Rwanda Coffey thinks it's the letter R

pic.twitter.com/7lGvXCKXvm — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 18, 2024

2.

Oh Jesus Christ https://t.co/NAEuRXSA3c — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 17, 2024

3.

Extraordinary scenes… a reminder that Therese Coffey was deputy prime minister not long ago serving in a government that supported this scheme https://t.co/RlWT8Z6AFv — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) January 17, 2024

4.

Fuck me. Kigali is the capital of Rwanda you dense pile of rugs.pic.twitter.com/CTdslVsof3 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 17, 2024

5.

WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/dk14c1lDWy — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) January 18, 2024

6.

Oi Rishi geography needed as much as maths #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/0TwJAVm1fH — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) January 18, 2024

7.

you would just crawl into a hole and never come back out. https://t.co/SKEchscmL2 — Michael (@michael__42) January 17, 2024

8.

Yes that's Cabinet Minister for 4 years and former Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey, there. https://t.co/06Qu6udt54 — Josh Woolcott (@joshwoolcott) January 17, 2024

9.

I understand Therese Coffey has a PhD. As a Director of a PhD programme, I'd just like to emphasise that not all PhD graduates are this thick or ignorant. https://t.co/tZdB9ru1lv — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) January 17, 2024

10.

Therese Coffey demonstrates her geography skills to the House.#GTTO #ToryScum pic.twitter.com/U2944lez2Q — Howard C Hughes (@bsd_junkie) January 18, 2024

11.

Yvette Cooper, justifiably, bursting her hole laughing at what Therese Coffey came out with. https://t.co/2mV8gm0fIW — Seamus Ryan (@meanderingtripe) January 18, 2024

12.

The Labour front bench was actually more astonished than she was trying to sound statesmanlike when you're actually thicker than mince never ends well https://t.co/aBobye2oNU — Jas – Not a Tory – EU & Irish Citizen ❤ (@MichelleJaspe11) January 18, 2024

Of course, now that the Government has legislated to make Rwanda safe and to allow itself to break the law, anything is possible.

Therese Coffey is of course quite right. Kigali is nowhere near Rwanda & is in fact an entirely different country. If lefty lawyers & the liberal elite refuse to recognise this, we may need to change the law to make this clear. https://t.co/CPll2TM90X — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) January 18, 2024

Paul Waugh spotted Stephen Kinnock‘s reaction.

.@SKinnock's face is a picture at the end of this clip. He can't quite believe what he's heard. https://t.co/cxLkreI54D — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) January 17, 2024

Let’s take a look at that.

READ MORE

Martin Lewis perfectly summed up Thérèse Coffey’s questionable claims on the sewage crisis

Source @inglesongrey Image Screengrab