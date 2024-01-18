Politics

Watch Thérèse Coffey’s absolute howler as she mistakes the capital of Rwanda for a whole other country

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 18th, 2024

During Wednesday’s debate on the Safety of Rwanda Bill, former Deputy PM Thérèse Coffey had one of those moments that keep people awake at night from sheer embarrassment – and it was caught on camera.

Yvette Cooper‘s little laugh was remarkably restrained under the circumstances, but there was no such restraint on Twitter/X.

Of course, now that the Government has legislated to make Rwanda safe and to allow itself to break the law, anything is possible.

Paul Waugh spotted Stephen Kinnock‘s reaction.

Let’s take a look at that.

