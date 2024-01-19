News

Rishi Sunak spent a moment talking to an actual ordinary person and it’s quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 19th, 2024

Rishi Sunak hasn’t fired the starting gun on a general election just yet – the way he’s going he’ll probably be pointing it at his head when he does.

But we got a glimpse of the PM’s extraordinary electioneering skills today when he – gasp! – ventured out to meet an actual ordinary person.

And we’re guessing he probably won’t be doing it again any time soon, after this former health worker challenged him on the state of the NHS, captured by an off-duty Sky News camera operator.

And it’s quite the watch.

To be fair to all concerned, that wasn’t actually the end of the exchange – you can see the full clip below.

But even if it wasn’t quite as bad as all that – opinion was divided exactly how bad it actually was – we’re still going to need a psychologist to help us work out what it was she said that made Sunak burst out laughing.

Here’s what people were making of it today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We’re with LBC’s @lewis_goodall.

READ MORE

‘I’m offering ONE MILLION DOLLARS to anyone who can rationally explain whatever the f— Trump is saying here’

Source @tamcohen