‘I’m offering ONE MILLION DOLLARS to anyone who can rationally explain whatever the f— Trump is saying here’

Politics

Early days we know, but we wouldn’t bet the house – or indeed anything – against Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination for the US presidential election.

And if you want a glimpse into what it is about the former president that excites his devotees so much, look no further than this 25 seconds of whatever the hell this is.

Trump: We’re going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to debank you from your— your political beliefs what they do. They want to debank you. We’re going to debank— think of this. They want to take away your country. Electric cars pic.twitter.com/eJpPyuosG8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

And it went even more viral after @joncoopertweets shared it, with a very specific challenge.

I’m offering ONE MILLION DOLLARS to anyone who can rationally explain whatever the fuck Trump is saying here.

pic.twitter.com/jqcps4OG9U — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 18, 2024

Update: the money is still unclaimed, although this surely came closest.

My million dollars please pic.twitter.com/F8nrYNwZU4 — tajacu (@tajacu) January 18, 2024

And because it put us in the mood for this sort of thing, there was also this …

Trump: We have more liquid gold, oil and gas. More liquid gold. Well, I just met non liquid gold. You know where it was? Iowa. It's called corn. They have. It's non liquid. pic.twitter.com/TIn7qPkvZz — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

A final thought.

Only MAGA understands what he’s saying, it’s like a whole new language. — Avonie (@Islandlatte) January 18, 2024

Source @joncoopertweets