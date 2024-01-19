Politics

‘I’m offering ONE MILLION DOLLARS to anyone who can rationally explain whatever the f— Trump is saying here’

John Plunkett. Updated January 19th, 2024

Early days we know, but we wouldn’t bet the house – or indeed anything – against Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination for the US presidential election.

And if you want a glimpse into what it is about the former president that excites his devotees so much, look no further than this 25 seconds of whatever the hell this is.

And it went even more viral after @joncoopertweets shared it, with a very specific challenge.

Update: the money is still unclaimed, although this surely came closest.

And because it put us in the mood for this sort of thing, there was also this …

A final thought.

Source @joncoopertweets