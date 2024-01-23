Politics

A Cabinet minister complained about Radio’s 4’s satirical News Quiz making jokes about Tories – only 9 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2024

You’ll know by now that the government has the BBC in its sights – again – accusing the corporation of being biased against it despite repeatedly failing to come up with any hard and fast examples.

This was culture secretary Lucy Frazer on Sky News yesterday, making an absolute tool, sorry, fool of herself in the process.

Lucy’s presumably having a lie down today, so next up it was minister Huw Merriman’s turn (no, us neither).

And it turned out Merriman’s not happy with, er, the long-running BBC Radio 4 satirical panel show, The News Quiz.

And these are surely the only 9 replies you need.

And that’s before we even get to this particular bit.

And finally …

You’ll be loving the rest of today, then minister!

Source @Haggis_UK