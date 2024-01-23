A Cabinet minister complained about Radio’s 4’s satirical News Quiz making jokes about Tories – only 9 responses you need

Politics

You’ll know by now that the government has the BBC in its sights – again – accusing the corporation of being biased against it despite repeatedly failing to come up with any hard and fast examples.

This was culture secretary Lucy Frazer on Sky News yesterday, making an absolute tool, sorry, fool of herself in the process.

#KayBurley: Do you think the BBC is biased? Lucy Frazer: There’s a perception of bias… on occasion it has been biased.. KB: Perception & evidence are different things pic.twitter.com/kDYeqmfvSU — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 22, 2024

Lucy’s presumably having a lie down today, so next up it was minister Huw Merriman’s turn (no, us neither).

And it turned out Merriman’s not happy with, er, the long-running BBC Radio 4 satirical panel show, The News Quiz.

#KayBurley: Is the BBC biased? Huw Merriman: I was listening to the news quiz on Radio 4… & for 10 minutes there was a diatribe against Conservatives KB: You understand that a news quiz is comedy & nothing to do with actual news? pic.twitter.com/CGH8iNyKPu — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 23, 2024

And these are surely the only 9 replies you need.

1.

New comically thin-skinned Tory MP just dropped. https://t.co/aam0zJv42l — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 23, 2024

2.

3.

Stop The Jokes pic.twitter.com/ixMtloUSPZ — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) January 23, 2024

3.

They are so badly prepared for these interviews. Attacks the News Quiz, then backs down and says it might not have been the News Quiz. Then claims he loves satire but this (whatever it was) wasn’t funny. According to him. https://t.co/eYHLKQKEy9 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) January 23, 2024

4.

Tories really don’t like people sniggling https://t.co/4VAY1enbGE — JPC (@jpxan71) January 23, 2024

5.

This is feeble. I remember getting loads of complaints from Corbynites about the News Quiz back in the day. But I don’t recall Corbyn himself or Labour ever being so desperate as to give a toss. https://t.co/HRCocHfube — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) January 23, 2024

6.

Outstanding bit at 0:40 where he starts channelling the Monty Python colonel. ‘Now, nobody likes a good laugh more than I do. Except perhaps my wife and some of her friends. Oh yes, and Captain Johnson. Come to think of it, most people like a good laugh more than I do…’ https://t.co/4pxJppgug7 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) January 23, 2024

7.

One of the downsides of running the country is that, as a rule, topical satire will focus a lot more on you than the opposition. In exchange, you get to RUN THE COUNTRY. These whiny little tossers, I swear. https://t.co/rTrI077hhO — Tom Doran (gypsum.fantastic on Threads) (@portraitinflesh) January 23, 2024

8.

Is he auditioning for Just a Minute? https://t.co/Lpjxv0NNOg — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 23, 2024

9.

The News Quiz is the only example that two Tory Ministers have been able to name in their allegations of BBC bias. They’ve had two days to look at this and a satirical comedy radio exerpt is the best they can come up with.

Pitiful. https://t.co/T4jLiwlWwo — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 23, 2024

And that’s before we even get to this particular bit.

You’ve had 24hrs since the Frazer viral fiasco. You know Burley will press you for real examples of BBC ‘bias’. Your only example is a decade old AND you get the name wrong, naming Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan instead of award-winning @BBCMBuchanan? Go back to bed, minister. ~AA pic.twitter.com/8R8OJlXRZw — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 23, 2024

This government minister, pressed for an example of BBC bias, names a reporter called Neil Buchanan. There is no BBC reporter named Neil Buchanan. Neil Buchanan presented Art Attack on CITV in the nineties and noughties. https://t.co/ZgIpRu9ACf pic.twitter.com/v1otJI4zUo — Ryan Wilson (@rhwilson83) January 23, 2024

And finally …

“I love it when politicians get lampooned!” I bet you don’t Huw. I bet you don’t. https://t.co/eYHLKQKEy9 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) January 23, 2024

You’ll be loving the rest of today, then minister!

Welcome to our daily Sky News media studies session with Kay Burley. This morning: a show was biased but it was the News Quiz, not the news, in fact on second thoughts it may not have been the News Quiz pic.twitter.com/LVOKXBqGMQ — Alan White (@aljwhite) January 23, 2024

Source @Haggis_UK