This local radio DJ had the very best response to an angry Apprentice fan who told him to ‘stop being camp’

The Apprentice is back! Again!

The BBC has unveiled the latest contestants eager to impress Sir Alan Sugar and walk away with an Amstrad tower hifi system and emailer, or whatever the top prize is these days,

And we mention it not because of any of the contestants but because of this angry Apprentice fan who wasn’t happy with the coverage of the show on their local radio station.

And the presenter’s response was absolutely 10/10. It’s Graham Liver on BBC Radio Lancashire and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

What a way to respond to an angry texter pic.twitter.com/F4YbHsqWfE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 23, 2024

Golden Graham.

“You BITCH” frame this — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 23, 2024

Graham IS BBC Local Radio — James Dundon 〓〓 (@dundonradio) January 23, 2024

And apart from all that, this. Very much this.

If you're going to angry text a radio station and complain about factchecking, you absolutely must get your own facts straight considering The Apprentice didn't start until 2005 https://t.co/TfM9Ina18G — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) January 23, 2024

He’s fired. And Graham’s hired.

