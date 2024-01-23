Entertainment

This local radio DJ had the very best response to an angry Apprentice fan who told him to ‘stop being camp’

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2024

The Apprentice is back! Again!

The BBC has unveiled the latest contestants eager to impress Sir Alan Sugar and walk away with an Amstrad tower hifi system and emailer, or whatever the top prize is these days,

And we mention it not because of any of the contestants but because of this angry Apprentice fan who wasn’t happy with the coverage of the show on their local radio station.

And the presenter’s response was absolutely 10/10. It’s Graham Liver on BBC Radio Lancashire and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

Golden Graham.

And apart from all that, this. Very much this.

He’s fired. And Graham’s hired.

Follow @scottygb for all things telly here!

READ MORE

Blackburn Rovers had the very best response to Joey Barton’s latest ‘diversity’ rant

Source @scottygb