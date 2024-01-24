This hilarious 30 Rock supercut is the only Oscar nominations update you need

Entertainment

The Oscar nominations landed on Tuesday, with their fair share of controversy.

The one that got the most attention was the lack of a Best Director nomination for Greta Gerwig or a Best Actress one for Margot Robbie in Barbie, while Ryan Gosling got one for playing Ken.

Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to … Ken. #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/mQ8xlYPzc3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2024

it really is kind of wild that academy awards understood the plot of barbie enough to nominate it for best picture but didnt INTERNALIZE the plot enough to nominate the women who put in the work to make it a best picture — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) January 24, 2024

To be fair, Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Producer and the film itself for Best Picture.

"Wow…just wow…Barbie is the ultimate movie about the terror of the patriarchy and the academy nominates KEN not BARBIE!" She was nominated for producer. "Just wow…fuck the patriarchy" America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting, just like Ryan Gosling. "Just wow" — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 24, 2024

The Academy posted all the nominations on their Twitter/X feed, if you want to check out what made the cut, but we live in a fast-paced, short attention-span world, and RÓGE‘s quick flit through clips of 30 Rock that describe the nominated films is just what we need.

See for yourself.

30 ROCK as the 2023 Best Picture nominees #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JxBY57AQgz — RÓGE (@myrogeniche) January 23, 2024

Funny, clever, beautifully made …if only there were an Academy Award for Best X Post. Here’s how people reacted to it.

No need for anyone to do a “Best Picture nominees as…” post, this is all we need. https://t.co/tKVVmG9Cub — ⬅️Real Name (@FutureHasbeen) January 23, 2024

This is…incredible — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 23, 2024

And the Oscar for Live Action Short goes to — Garrett May (@GarrettAMay) January 23, 2024

true prophecy is never understood in its time only after the events unfold do we see things for what they are https://t.co/flrVHcCqVL — sasha fletcher (@sasha_fletcher) January 24, 2024

This is definitely the best Oscar noms post and the fact that you put this together so fast — Judd Taylor (@JuddTaylor) January 23, 2024

This is the intersection of all my pop-culture knowledge. https://t.co/k1Mrs4wps7 — jonathon (@sassyroyalty) January 23, 2024

just fully shrieked in pure delight https://t.co/b5MaFThn4H — abbey (@Iouisavontrapp) January 23, 2024

there's a 30 Rock joke for everything https://t.co/vyNh0ukmoe — Digg (@digg) January 23, 2024

This video is your Best Picture winner https://t.co/44cKQgUSdA — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) January 23, 2024

This is my new favorite movie https://t.co/K799FFhGkZ — The Katie McCormick from Mrs. Doubtfire (@femme_belushi) January 23, 2024

how do we get this person in the Oscar’s writers room this is incredible https://t.co/fJsXeBcDjR — jenneth goulet (@kennyroysgrammy) January 23, 2024

