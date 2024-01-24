Entertainment

This hilarious 30 Rock supercut is the only Oscar nominations update you need

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2024

The Oscar nominations landed on Tuesday, with their fair share of controversy.

The one that got the most attention was the lack of a Best Director nomination for Greta Gerwig or a Best Actress one for Margot Robbie in Barbie, while Ryan Gosling got one for playing Ken.

To be fair, Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Producer and the film itself for Best Picture.

The Academy posted all the nominations on their Twitter/X feed, if you want to check out what made the cut, but we live in a fast-paced, short attention-span world, and RÓGE‘s quick flit through clips of 30 Rock that describe the nominated films is just what we need.

See for yourself.

Funny, clever, beautifully made …if only there were an Academy Award for Best X Post. Here’s how people reacted to it.

Finally, jenneth goulet had a question.

Source RÓGE Image Screengrab