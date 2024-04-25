Andrew Tate said it was gay to enjoy sex with women and was fact checked til he farted

Weird World Andrew tate

Time now to return to the grim personification of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate (only for a short while, honest).

You might remember it’s only a few days since Tate said men’s ‘genetic potential’ was being stumped ‘by the whims of some singular female,’ suggesting you were a proper loser if you didn’t have at least 30 kids (Tate has none).

Dear white men. You’re fucked. You’re being replaced because none of you have children. Even those of you bitching about the replacement online like little girls don’t find the gumption to fuck. I see white men bragging about having 5 kids as if it’s an achievement. lol.… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 16, 2024

And with absolute predictably it’s a topic he’s returned to with his latest pronouncement which is our new dictionary definition of unhinged.

And it prompted no end of very entertaining takedowns (12 of which we’ve rounded up here).

Like this, for instance.

This is the worst coming out party ever pic.twitter.com/Ls0SJ1e2Rz — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 24, 2024

And this.

andrew tate is the first person to wear clothes so tight that he's cut the circulation off from his brain pic.twitter.com/NmMB7SKgTS — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 24, 2024

But the best response was surely the ‘readers added context’ footnote at the bottom of his tweet, which spoke for the entire internet.

Beautifully succinct and straight to the point, our favourite Twitter correction to date.

Source @Cobratate