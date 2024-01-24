The first line of this Guardian story was hilariously brutal and precisely what it deserved
First in a presumably particularly occasional series, opening sentence of the week goes to this Guardian story about a US chemist who reckons the perfect cup of tea requires a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.
And it’s simply savage.
Brutal first sentencehttps://t.co/jUoOSL9AA0 pic.twitter.com/7xEjR0Cn5P
— Alex Selby-Boothroyd (@AlexSelbyB) January 24, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …
“A scientist from the country where you can find tea being made with lukewarm water from the tap claims to have found the recipe for a perfect cuppa.”
We’ll raise a glass to that (read the full story here). And so did lots of other people …
Perfect cup of tea needs not to be made in the US, says everyone in Britain
— Michael Walker (@Boyintheband) January 24, 2024
We must reconsider our alliance. https://t.co/pn2VA8qn9U
— Cllr Arjun Mittra (@ArjunMittra) January 24, 2024
Should come with a trigger warning
— Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) January 24, 2024
US chemist needs tastebuds that work. https://t.co/8s3PYCfb9S
— Robert Woolley (@robertwoolley) January 24, 2024
Lies. We do not make tea with lukewarm water from the tap.
We microwave it first. We aren’t barbarians.
— ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) January 24, 2024
