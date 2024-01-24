US

The first line of this Guardian story was hilariously brutal and precisely what it deserved

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

First in a presumably particularly occasional series, opening sentence of the week goes to this Guardian story about a US chemist who reckons the perfect cup of tea requires a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

And it’s simply savage.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

“A scientist from the country where you can find tea being made with lukewarm water from the tap claims to have found the recipe for a perfect cuppa.”

We’ll raise a glass to that (read the full story here). And so did lots of other people …

Source Guardian H/T @AlexSelbyB