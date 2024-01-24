The first line of this Guardian story was hilariously brutal and precisely what it deserved

US

First in a presumably particularly occasional series, opening sentence of the week goes to this Guardian story about a US chemist who reckons the perfect cup of tea requires a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

And it’s simply savage.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

“A scientist from the country where you can find tea being made with lukewarm water from the tap claims to have found the recipe for a perfect cuppa.”

We’ll raise a glass to that (read the full story here). And so did lots of other people …

Perfect cup of tea needs not to be made in the US, says everyone in Britain — Michael Walker (@Boyintheband) January 24, 2024

We must reconsider our alliance. https://t.co/pn2VA8qn9U — Cllr Arjun Mittra (@ArjunMittra) January 24, 2024

Should come with a trigger warning — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) January 24, 2024

US chemist needs tastebuds that work. https://t.co/8s3PYCfb9S — Robert Woolley (@robertwoolley) January 24, 2024

Lies. We do not make tea with lukewarm water from the tap. We microwave it first. We aren’t barbarians. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) January 24, 2024

READ MORE

An American chemist’s ‘perfect tea’ recipe had already ruffled Brits’ feathers – then the US Embassy really stuck the knife in

Source Guardian H/T @AlexSelbyB