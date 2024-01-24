US

An American chemist’s ‘perfect tea’ recipe had already ruffled Brits’ feathers – then the US Embassy really stuck the knife in

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

There was a ripple in the special relationship between the US and the UK today after an American chemist concluded that what the perfect cup of tea needed was a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

No, seriously.

It’s someone called Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, no less, who said the salt makes tea less better and the lemon gets rid of the ‘scum’ that occasionally appears on top.

You can read more about what they had to say here.

Here’s what the good folk of Yorkshire Tea made of it.

And even the Guardian’s own report put the boot in early (and magnificently).

We mention it again because such was the fallout it caused that the US Embassy felt moved to get involved. And it was all going swimmingly well …. until the final line.

Here it is again, just in case.

Talk about sticking the knife in.

To conclude …

Source @USAinUK