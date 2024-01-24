An American chemist’s ‘perfect tea’ recipe had already ruffled Brits’ feathers – then the US Embassy really stuck the knife in

US

There was a ripple in the special relationship between the US and the UK today after an American chemist concluded that what the perfect cup of tea needed was a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

No, seriously.

It’s someone called Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, no less, who said the salt makes tea less better and the lemon gets rid of the ‘scum’ that occasionally appears on top.

You can read more about what they had to say here.

Here’s what the good folk of Yorkshire Tea made of it.

And even the Guardian’s own report put the boot in early (and magnificently).

We mention it again because such was the fallout it caused that the US Embassy felt moved to get involved. And it was all going swimmingly well …. until the final line.

An important statement on the latest tea controversy. pic.twitter.com/HZFfSCl9sD — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) January 24, 2024

Here it is again, just in case.

Talk about sticking the knife in.

“Microwaving it” — Dan Connors (@DanielConnors) January 24, 2024

I prefer my tea in the harbor pic.twitter.com/e34nFPAz6x — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 24, 2024

This release is steeped in history. — Joe Dougherty (@joedoc2112) January 24, 2024

Great political and diplomatic communication and great sense of humor ! Allow me a pinch of salt : Tea was the portuguese national drink and was brought to England in 1662 by a Portuguese Queen Catherine of Braganza ( Catarina de Bragança). — Helena Ferro de Gouveia (@camalees) January 24, 2024

Everybody calm down, they're apologising.

[reads to the end]

We invade at midnight. https://t.co/LdCeKEU71U — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) January 24, 2024

To conclude …

Next level trolling and I love it https://t.co/v7ArAd7TpF — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) January 24, 2024

