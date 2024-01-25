People have been sharing their favourite Bob Mortimer clips and every one’s a winner

Entertainment

We are, as you may have noticed, huge fans of Robert Renwick Mortimer (to give him his full name) and have posted our fair share of Bob content over the years.

So we were delighted when journalist and author Noorudean Choudry asked his many followers on Twitter/X to share their favourite Bob Mortimer clips on the platform, as it gives us another excuse to post more tip-top Bob content taken from Shooting Stars, Gone Fishing, Would I Lie to You, Atletico Mince and much more.

Here’s his initial request –

What’s your favourite Bob Mortimer clip — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 25, 2024

There were many replies, each one a delight and utterly hilarious. Let’s jump straight in…

1.

Has to be this for me pic.twitter.com/AqiH67CFd2 — Crate Digger (@FPLCrateDigger) January 25, 2024

2.

3.

4.



(suggested by @Cookson Keeley)

5.



(suggested by @steveh247)

6.



(suggested by @kevreano)

7.



(suggested by @0ll_ll_ll_ll0)