Eric Dier’s weirdly German accent after his Bayern Munich debut may be today’s funniest thing

Spurs defender Eric Dier celebrated his debut match on loan to German side Bayern Munich with an extraordinary interview.

Watch for yourself – or, more importantly, listen.

"A very proud moment for me" Eric Dier reacts to making his debut for Bayern Munich during their 1-0 win over Union Berlin. pic.twitter.com/NRCEfMatRF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2024

Despite spending several years in Portugal as a child, Dier generally speaks with an English accent, so we can only conclude that he went full Steve McClaren – who famously spoke broken English in a Dutch accent during an interview as manager of FC Twente.

We weren’t the only ones to draw that conclusion.

1.

2.

3.

He’s gone full McClaren… you never go full McClaren https://t.co/KQeP18OKMS — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) January 24, 2024

4.

Picked the accent up in the airport duty free https://t.co/k3o4R4iLv9 — George Scaife (@Scaife51) January 24, 2024

5.

Always impressed when an English player goes abroad and picks up the language straight away. Impressive German here. https://t.co/o2EQaS2SsG — David Friend (@David_Friend01) January 24, 2024

6.

What is it with English people and putting a fake accent on for when they are playing in a new country? https://t.co/Ll5LPVxJqv — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) January 24, 2024

7.

In just 2 short weeks, Bayern have knocked the English out of Eric Dier https://t.co/FzXgqBKjxa — Lee (@lpatz80) January 24, 2024

8.

Eric Dier’s new accent is… quite something. pic.twitter.com/u1tlQHlgVK — FPL Swot (@FPLSWOT) January 24, 2024

9.

Maybe Eric dier was just putting on the London accent this whole time. — Kazoochka (@Kazoochka) January 25, 2024

Eric Dier may have joined the Steve McClaren Club, but let’s not forget that Joey Barton is the Vice President.

Source Sky Sports Image Screengrab