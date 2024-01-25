Sport

Eric Dier’s weirdly German accent after his Bayern Munich debut may be today’s funniest thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 25th, 2024

Spurs defender Eric Dier celebrated his debut match on loan to German side Bayern Munich with an extraordinary interview.

Watch for yourself – or, more importantly, listen.

Despite spending several years in Portugal as a child, Dier generally speaks with an English accent, so we can only conclude that he went full Steve McClaren – who famously spoke broken English in a Dutch accent during an interview as manager of FC Twente.

We weren’t the only ones to draw that conclusion.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Eric Dier may have joined the Steve McClaren Club, but let’s not forget that Joey Barton is the Vice President.

This Harry Styles clip went viral because his accent’s going in anything but One Direction

