The prospect of conscription coming back sent this old Louie Spence clip viral and it’s a nostalgic treat

The old Sky 1 series Pineapple Dance Studios was way ahead of its time in many ways, but only lasted one series.

But that one series, memorably narrated by Michael Buerk, was more than enough to make a start out of its leading character, Louie Spence.

We’ve stepped back in time because of the prospect of conscription coming back, prompted by the head of the British Army’s comments about the British public having to be prepared to take up arms.

Brits will be called up to fight in all-out war with Russia as military is 'too small', Army chief warns https://t.co/z4TQ0cJ0CF — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2024

It prompted no end of memes.

Me telling the recruiting officer why I can’t come https://t.co/bEkZys6246 pic.twitter.com/cS01fzW4hW — Grace (@graceyldn) January 24, 2024

Me in my conscription interview pic.twitter.com/D50eBxaYz5 — Dan (@leathergregory) January 24, 2024

But surely none of them did it better than this.

Me after I tell the army recruitment guy to fuck off https://t.co/ZhP6NGQuIT pic.twitter.com/TNKPblWQ5v — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) January 24, 2024

Nailed it.

bring louie spence back, warra an era for satellite telly that was https://t.co/6jJl5T2rQW — Rob (@beamer_boi) January 24, 2024

