In a great loss to unintentional comedy, Nadine Dorries’ talk show has been cancelled – 16 farewell messages

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 25th, 2024

After less than a year, Nadine Dorries‘ Talk TV show, Friday Night with Nadine Dorries, which was on – you guessed it – Friday nights, has been axed.

It seems just a moment since she carried out her first interview. Watch how she put the thumb screws on her hero, Boris Johnson.

We’re not sure how Talk TV will manage to scrape in any viewers without her incisive journalism to draw the crowds.

There hasn’t exactly been an outpouring of sympathy. These reactions capture the mood very well.

Can we really rule out this actually happening?

Perhaps Boris Johnson can give her a job on his GB News show, like he gave her a peerage. Oh!

