In a great loss to unintentional comedy, Nadine Dorries’ talk show has been cancelled – 16 farewell messages
After less than a year, Nadine Dorries‘ Talk TV show, Friday Night with Nadine Dorries, which was on – you guessed it – Friday nights, has been axed.
NEW: Nadine Dorries’ TalkTV show has reportedly been axed after less than a year
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 24, 2024
It seems just a moment since she carried out her first interview. Watch how she put the thumb screws on her hero, Boris Johnson.
For those wondering what sort of hard-hitting questions Nadine Dorries will put to Boris Johnson in their interview tonight, here's the latest clip put out by Talk TV. pic.twitter.com/pEO93desMj
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 3, 2023
We’re not sure how Talk TV will manage to scrape in any viewers without her incisive journalism to draw the crowds.
There hasn’t exactly been an outpouring of sympathy. These reactions capture the mood very well.
1.
Oh no. But this is terrible news: ‘Nadine Dorries's Friday night @TalkTV show axed after less than a year on air.’
Mine lasted for five. Maybe I should have given her some tips.
— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) January 24, 2024
2.
Nadine Dorries has been cancelled just for the crime of having a shit TV show that nobody watched. pic.twitter.com/4l5HZqTvhG
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 25, 2024
3.
Surprised to see Nadine Dorries' television show has been axed. I mean, at least she turned up for that job.
— David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 24, 2024
4.
Specialist manufacturers of microscopic violins face fresh challenge. https://t.co/6cQdtlITU7
— Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) January 24, 2024
5.
Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone https://t.co/oVDGzlswxT
— John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 24, 2024
6.
I can now reveal THE PLOT behind Nadine Dorries TV show being axed
it was because of a conspiracy by the whole country not to watch it
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 24, 2024
7.
Nadine Dorries TV show has been axed.
Oh dear what a shame!
— BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 24, 2024
8.
hi there @NadineDorries
I'd just like to let you know that I don't interfere in human affairs, so, as funny as I find you being cancelled, it was probably them upstairs.
— Satan (@SpeakingSatan) January 24, 2024
9.
FFS. She’s going to have more time to write now ♀️
Or f*** https://t.co/4eslznWrt9
— Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Wife (@JRMoggWife) January 24, 2024
10.
Maybe she should go into politics
Might have to retrain and learn how to do an MPs job of course https://t.co/DlHdkbDhDX
— Matthew Chattle (@MatthewChattle) January 24, 2024
11.
Who saw that coming?
What do you mean, everyone? https://t.co/K3xFdgdo4f
— Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) January 24, 2024
12.
OH THIS IS BETTER THAN SEX. https://t.co/LfQAD9ThSZ
— Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) January 24, 2024
13.
people say there is no God but Nadine Dorries TV show has been axed https://t.co/QXFA7CJ1HT
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 24, 2024
14.
Oops
Thats Dorries in the bin. https://t.co/qtqVAWQAnY
— Sam (@sammwittings) January 24, 2024
15.
This is actually a shame. Provided more laughs than most shows that are deliberately trying to be hilarious. https://t.co/1xCcuEzybN
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 24, 2024
16.
All three viewers will be fuming.#NeverVoteConservative https://t.co/rShfbMUxvW
— Simon Gilbert ⚒️ (@simon_gunyah) January 24, 2024
Can we really rule out this actually happening?
She should resign in protest then hang around the studio for a year doing nothing. https://t.co/uYLdrelDsQ
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) January 24, 2024
Perhaps Boris Johnson can give her a job on his GB News show, like he gave her a peerage. Oh!
