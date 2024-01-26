A manager was shocked their new hire wasn’t available for an out of hours 8am meeting and got just the response they deserved

Life

Here’s an insight into the way we work now, or rather, the way many managers expect their staff to work.

Its a manager who wrote to the @demotedpodcast – ‘a podcast about workplace shenanigans’ – shocked that their new hire was unavailable to come to an out of hours 8am meeting.

That’s the first clip. And the second clip is just the response they deserved, shared by @aprettyPR over on Twitter.

Grand opening. Grand closing on this podcast

And we’re all on the side of the employee, right? RIGHT?

There was then another follow-up …

The response video the gaslighting and the backpedaling. Too bad the internet is forever

And here’s what people made of all that.

If you are a "I see both sides" to this let me know so I can block you capitalism has rotted y'all brains

Um, why would anyone be expected to come in outside of their work hours? Are we getting compensation for overtime? Like, NO! I'm quick to turn down meetings scheduling during my lunch time. I don't get paid for that hour, so no thank you! I'm also not eating my lunch in this…

One thing I respect about Gen Z is that yall don't let these companies play in yall face. I wish I had the balls in the beginning of my career to stand firm on not allowing these companies to take advantage of me

employers deserve nothing except the minimum requirement

And just for the purposes of clarity and all that …

since everyone in the replies is confused, the 2nd video was parody not her actual employee. this scenario was not about her, she was reading an email submission from the audience

