A manager was shocked their new hire wasn’t available for an out of hours 8am meeting and got just the response they deserved

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2024

Here’s an insight into the way we work now, or rather, the way many managers expect their staff to work.

Its a manager who wrote to the @demotedpodcast – ‘a podcast about workplace shenanigans’ – shocked that their new hire was unavailable to come to an out of hours 8am meeting.

That’s the first clip. And the second clip is just the response they deserved, shared by @aprettyPR over on Twitter.

And we’re all on the side of the employee, right? RIGHT?

There was then another follow-up …

And here’s what people made of all that.

And just for the purposes of clarity and all that …

TikTok @demotedpodcast Twitter @aprettyPR