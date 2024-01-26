Someone said the new Dune poster ‘looks like a giant Chihuahua chasing tiny people’ and once seen, it’s never unseen

Entertainment

Much excitement ahead of the release of the Dune sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and directed by the great Denis Villeneuve.

You can read everything you could possibly want to know about the sequel (no spoilers, obviously) over here, but we mention it because of the poster for the new movie, which by all accounts is made for the biggest (IMAX) screen.

And this person saw something in it that we hadn’t spotted. And once seen, it really won’t be unseen.

Idk anything about Dune but from this poster it looks like it’s about a giant chihuahua chasing some tiny people. pic.twitter.com/7hsuKUnoYu — Emily Haswell (@myemtv) January 25, 2024

10/10, no notes.

I can't fuckin unsee it — mr coola (@detailsmove) January 25, 2024

Honestly, a Chihuahua that size is more terrifying than any giant sand worm thing https://t.co/4JyiyPUv4o — Kelsey Dickerson (@KelseyLee_D) January 25, 2024

it’s this mf from ice age — Ultra Messi (Fan) (@SuperMessi10i) January 25, 2024

And just in case you want to see the giant Chihuahua in action …

Source @myemtv