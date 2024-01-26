Entertainment

Someone said the new Dune poster ‘looks like a giant Chihuahua chasing tiny people’ and once seen, it’s never unseen

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2024

Much excitement ahead of the release of the Dune sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and directed by the great Denis Villeneuve.

You can read everything you could possibly want to know about the sequel (no spoilers, obviously) over here, but we mention it because of the poster for the new movie, which by all accounts is made for the biggest (IMAX) screen.

And this person saw something in it that we hadn’t spotted. And once seen, it really won’t be unseen.

10/10, no notes.

And just in case you want to see the giant Chihuahua in action …

Source @myemtv