‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute (not literally)’ is brilliantly done by the fabulous Alasdair Beckett-King
We are huge fans of comedian, author, film-maker and all round good egg, Alasdair Beckett-King.
He’s one of the most original talents out there and his latest posting on Twitter / X is just as brilliant and hilarious as you would expect.
It’s ‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute’ and it’s a spot-on parody of the genre.
Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute (not literally): pic.twitter.com/cb9cGMgGF6
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 19, 2024
Just wonderful! Other Twitter users agreed…
1.
Lmboooooo I don’t even watch horror movies but this was HILARIOUS
Brilliant
— Sheldon ‘Uncomfortable Truth’ G (@imustbebugn) January 20, 2024
2.
Yeah. This is fantastic. Yes. Yeah. Oh yes. https://t.co/cBKDCiRhmo
— Joel Morris (@gralefrit) January 19, 2024
3.
The Polanski line made me proper snortlaugh https://t.co/ehd0PzfPSf
— Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) January 19, 2024
4.
Mister Alasdair Beckett-King is one one my favourite comics https://t.co/H5JnyuPe66
— Fabio Tadashi (@fsuzaki) January 19, 2024
5.
Love all of these, but I lost it at the David Cronenberg one https://t.co/nNLyFJRFD6
— Dan Pop-o-m4tic (@danpopomatic.bsky.social) (@DanPopomatic) January 19, 2024
