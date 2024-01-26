Entertainment

‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute (not literally)’ is brilliantly done by the fabulous Alasdair Beckett-King

David Harris. Updated January 26th, 2024

We are huge fans of comedian, author, film-maker and all round good egg, Alasdair Beckett-King.

He’s one of the most original talents out there and his latest posting on Twitter / X is just as brilliant and hilarious as you would expect.

It’s ‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute’ and it’s a spot-on parody of the genre.

Enjoy!

Just wonderful! Other Twitter users agreed…

Source @MisterABK