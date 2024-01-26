‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute (not literally)’ is brilliantly done by the fabulous Alasdair Beckett-King

Entertainment

We are huge fans of comedian, author, film-maker and all round good egg, Alasdair Beckett-King.

He’s one of the most original talents out there and his latest posting on Twitter / X is just as brilliant and hilarious as you would expect.

It’s ‘Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute’ and it’s a spot-on parody of the genre.

Enjoy!

Every Horror Movie in 1 Minute (not literally): pic.twitter.com/cb9cGMgGF6 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 19, 2024

Just wonderful! Other Twitter users agreed…

Lmboooooo I don’t even watch horror movies but this was HILARIOUS Brilliant — Sheldon ‘Uncomfortable Truth’ G (@imustbebugn) January 20, 2024

Yeah. This is fantastic. Yes. Yeah. Oh yes. https://t.co/cBKDCiRhmo — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) January 19, 2024

The Polanski line made me proper snortlaugh https://t.co/ehd0PzfPSf — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) January 19, 2024

Mister Alasdair Beckett-King is one one my favourite comics https://t.co/H5JnyuPe66 — Fabio Tadashi (@fsuzaki) January 19, 2024

Love all of these, but I lost it at the David Cronenberg one https://t.co/nNLyFJRFD6 — Dan Pop-o-m4tic (@danpopomatic.bsky.social) (@DanPopomatic) January 19, 2024

