If only every Tinder exchange went as well as this one

Life

We’ve featured no end of calamitous and occasionally infuriating Tinder exchanges on these pages, so it only feels right that we should balance it up with something like this.

‘Bro,’ said Background-Answer-75 who shared it.

If only it always worked out like that, eh readers?

‘Congratulations and fuck you.’

L00klikea ‘She will.’

siccoblue ‘Madison has her priorities straight.’

Delicious_Ad9579 ‘Urghh guys who plan .’

DogUsed7688

Source Reddit u/Background-Answer-75