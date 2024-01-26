There’s a special popcorn bucket for the new Dune movie and it sent everyone’s mind straight into the gutter

Weird World

Early days we know but the biggest movie of the year is surely going to be the much-anticipated Dune sequel, out in cinemas on 1 March, it says here.

People have already been having fun with the poster for the sci-fi sequel after it was compared – entirely accurately – to a very big Chihuahua chasing very small people.

We mention it again not only because we are very excited about it, but because the movie has spawned some Dune-themed popcorn buckets which took on a life all of their own.

Because … look at them.

And if you think it sent the entire internet’s mind straight into the gutter, you’d be absolutely right.

another day working at the multiplex. everyone keeps asking me if they can fuck the Dune 2 popcorn bucket. buddy, this is an AMC, of course you can fuck the popcorn bucket. https://t.co/VMDrBlhKns — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 26, 2024

And he wasn’t alone. Of course he wasn’t!

Just hear me out for a minute — Craig (@CS11__) January 26, 2024

babe are you ok?? you’ve barely fucked your DUNE 2 promotional popcorn bucket https://t.co/o4jOlaYu0a — sarah (@sablaah) January 26, 2024

I just want to eat my popcorn not stick my hand in a monster fleshlight — NBA Cringe Takes (@NBA_Cringe) January 26, 2024

I’m sure the replies will be chill and mature to this pic.twitter.com/7dGO8mIop9 — Ʊ (@theeSNYDERVERSE) January 26, 2024

Me 20 min into the movie when I start hearing weird noises around me.

pic.twitter.com/gGMwl9eII6 — The Wealth Dad (@thewealthdad) January 26, 2024

Everything reminds me of her. — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) January 26, 2024

“Hey bro can I have some pop…..” pic.twitter.com/T8IH4FMrzk — Niner Gang Ghostface (@SpruceWillis__) January 26, 2024

Yeah. Its game over when they dim the lights. — sygmod.eth (@sygmod) January 26, 2024

When mom is looking for the leftover popcorn from Dune 2 in IMAX https://t.co/Zv49E3BsRw pic.twitter.com/809VYPS7wt — Zach (@ZachKindron) January 26, 2024

And also, at the risk of being a little bit niche …

The popcorn box for Dune 2 has been revealed pic.twitter.com/PDAIlmxenl — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 26, 2024

And finally, if you’re not especially into Dune then it’s meant to look like a sandworm, just in case that helps.

