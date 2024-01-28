Politics

Reform UK boasted about the numbers at its ‘action day’ and got owned into next year – and it’s only January

Poke Staff. Updated January 28th, 2024

Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, founded by Nigel Farage and headed – in name only – by Richard Tice, seems to think it has a chance of running the country.

They’ve been announcing policies.

Only Reform UK will raise the income tax threshold to £20,000 to make work pay.

Guess what …you can promise to raise the tax threshold to a million if you’ll never have to deliver on it because you’re not getting elected.

Reform in Hartlepool, where Richard Tice will be standing in the general election, shared this post about the groundswell of support it’s receiving in the area.

Brilliant numbers at our action day this morning. #Time4Tice to give Hartlepool a national voice. With a photo of 29 people with Reform leader Richard Tice

Like getting a 3 in your Maths GCSE and telling the world you’ve got your doctorate. It was never going to fly under the radar of Twitter/X.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

This sums up the situation.

To give credit where it’s due, at least Kingswood Reform had the sense to crop the photo so they could pretend there were more people at the sides.

A superb turnout in Kingswood - a huge thank you to everyone who made the effort. Getting the @reformparty_uk message out to thousands today, with plenty more planned. Let’s Make Britain Great! Image - about 40 people posing with the local candidate.

