Reform UK boasted about the numbers at its ‘action day’ and got owned into next year – and it’s only January

Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, founded by Nigel Farage and headed – in name only – by Richard Tice, seems to think it has a chance of running the country.

They’ve been announcing policies.

Guess what …you can promise to raise the tax threshold to a million if you’ll never have to deliver on it because you’re not getting elected.

Reform in Hartlepool, where Richard Tice will be standing in the general election, shared this post about the groundswell of support it’s receiving in the area.

Like getting a 3 in your Maths GCSE and telling the world you’ve got your doctorate. It was never going to fly under the radar of Twitter/X.

1.

The number, to save anyone counting, is 30 (including Richard Tice). https://t.co/G3a1PB2SfG — Moog (@a_toots) January 27, 2024

2.

Congratulations on fitting all your voters into one photo! Deposit loss inbound ! — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 27, 2024

3.

4.

Reform voters sir. 10's of them. pic.twitter.com/SlululxmV8 — Real Sam Lowry #FBPE (@SamTLowry) January 27, 2024

5.

Such a diverse bunch! — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 27, 2024

6.

I felt a little sorry for you so I doubled up your numbers, almost seamless don’t you think? https://t.co/xUs0rvwmJE pic.twitter.com/bZmXEZfwZL — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) January 27, 2024

7.

I think a couple of them were just trying to walk down the pavement and couldn’t get by — louise s (@loujaneuk) January 27, 2024

8.

It's a private company, not a political party, you grifters. — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) January 27, 2024

9.

We obviously have differing views on what constitutes "brilliant numbers".#ReformUK pic.twitter.com/H8CP6imKk5 — Mr Tibbles (@GBGreatAgain) January 27, 2024

10.

That’s a bus queue — Steve (@SteveinMarsden) January 27, 2024

11.

And most of them look like he's just dragged them out of the nearest Spoons by promising to get the next round in — Nick Payne ⚽ (@N1ckPayne) January 27, 2024

12.

Finger on the pulse of the beating heart of modern Britain I see there. https://t.co/hafhT9pfom — Jonathan Norris (@jonnorris12) January 28, 2024

This sums up the situation.

I've seen more people in the queue for a fish and chip shop on a Friday night. https://t.co/mIvCjP1S32 — Joe Hardy ♿️ #RightToLove (@BlokeOnWheels) January 27, 2024

To give credit where it’s due, at least Kingswood Reform had the sense to crop the photo so they could pretend there were more people at the sides.

Source ReformUK Hartlepool Image ReformUK Hartlepool, karatara on Pexels